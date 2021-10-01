According to the Fashion Week Runways, This Is the Stand-Out Animal Print For Spring 2022

No matter the year or the season, animal prints are a constant in fashion. It's usually a matter of pinpointing what specific fauna-inspired graphic that designers are gravitating to en masse — it could be leopard spots one fall, then zebra stripes the next. Whatever it is, the typically becomes apparent before fashion month even ends.

For Spring 2022, one particular animal print has made appearances on runways across all four fashion weeks, rendered both realistically and abstractly, all-over and as an accent: tiger stripes. It had the strongest showing in Italy (at an especially animal print-heavy Robert Cavalli show, in particular), but we also saw it in New York at Proenza Schouler, Paris at Kenneth Ize and more.

29 Gallery 29 Images

What's great about fashion's longstanding love affair with animal prints is that it's never hard to find a piece in whatever specific trending pattern on the market — meaning: You can shop Spring 2022's tiger stripes right now at brands like Khaite, Stella McCartney and more. Victor Glemaud even featured them in his recent fall capsule collection for Target.See some of our picks in the gallery, below.

6 Gallery 6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

