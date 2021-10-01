October 1, 2021
According to the Fashion Week Runways, This Is the Stand-Out Animal Print For Spring 2022
Publish date:

According to the Fashion Week Runways, This Is the Stand-Out Animal Print For Spring 2022

We've seen it in collections coming out of all four cities.
Author:

Photo: Imaxtree

We've seen it in collections coming out of all four cities.

No matter the year or the season, animal prints are a constant in fashion. It's usually a matter of pinpointing what specific fauna-inspired graphic that designers are gravitating to en masse — it could be leopard spots one fall, then zebra stripes the next. Whatever it is, the typically becomes apparent before fashion month even ends. 

For Spring 2022, one particular animal print has made appearances on runways across all four fashion weeks, rendered both realistically and abstractly, all-over and as an accent: tiger stripes. It had the strongest showing in Italy (at an especially animal print-heavy Robert Cavalli show, in particular), but we also saw it in New York at Proenza Schouler, Paris at Kenneth Ize and more.

Schouler PO S22 021
Kenneth Ize S22 024
Kenneth Ize S22 026
29
Gallery
29 Images

What's great about fashion's longstanding love affair with animal prints is that it's never hard to find a piece in whatever specific trending pattern on the market — meaning: You can shop Spring 2022's tiger stripes right now at brands like Khaite, Stella McCartney and more. Victor Glemaud even featured them in his recent fall capsule collection for Target.See some of our picks in the gallery, below.

Khaite Dianna Cardigan
6
Gallery
6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Recommended Articles

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

milan-fashion-week-spring-2022-trends
Fashion Week

8 Top Trends From the Milan Spring 2022 Runways

Get ready for more nostalgia dressing.

Sep 29, 2021
Fendi bag S22 013
Fashion Week

Fashionista's 43 Favorite Bags From the MFW Spring 2022 Collections

The Y2K influence is strong this season.

Sep 28, 2021
milan-fashion-week-spring-2022-best-collections
Fashion Week

Fashionista's Favorite Spring 2022 Collections From Milan Fashion Week

Our top picks fresh off the Italian runways.

Sep 28, 2021
milan-fashion-week-spring-2022-street-style-46
Fashion Week

The Best Street Style Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2022

Neon suiting and modern prep continued to crop up as big trends.

Sep 28, 2021