Must Read: Stitch Fix Collaborates With Emerging Designers of Color, Inside 'Vogue''s New Global Editorial Structure

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Stitch Fix collaborates with six emerging designers of color

In an ongoing effort to diversify the retail landscape and support emerging brands, Stitch Fix has launched its first-ever Elevate collection, which features designs from six entrepreneurs of color. The collection spans women's and men's and includes apparel and accessories from Diarrablu, Busayo, Kahmune, Marcus Alexander, Sarep + Rose and Chloe Kristyn. In addition to creating the collection, each of these participating brands received a $25,000 grant to grow their businesses, along with eight months of advisory support from leadership across Stitch Fix. You can shop the collection here. {Fashionista inbox}

Inside Vogue's new global editorial structure

Condé Nast instituted a major editorial restructuring about nine months ago that consolidated power in the hands of Anna Wintour. The reshuffling was a part of a company-wide push to streamline its operations after merging its U.S. and international arms. Several well-known Vogue editors-in-chief have since exited their posts, leaving once-filled front row spots at fashion month visibly empty. To make sense of this, Business of Fashion created a handy chart to show the new power distribution across global editions of Vogue. {Business of Fashion}

Luar launched its first bag

To mark Luar's return to the runway after a two-year hiatus, the brand has launched its first bag. Called the "Ana," the crossbody debuted on the brand's New York Fashion Week runway in September and has already been spotted on Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan and Kelsey Lu. The bag comes in five colorways: espresso or black smooth leather, priced at $235; a navy and white embossed patent crocodile pattern, an iridescent silver python embossed leather and a tan ostrich embossed leather, each priced at $265. You can shop the bag here. {WWD}

