STONE AND STRAND Is Hiring A Full-Time Production & Product Development Manager In New York, NY

ABOUT US

STONE AND STRAND is a fast growing women-led online fine jewelry brand.

We are a young and ambitious company, looking to reinvent a stale, conservative but massive industry, with over $60 Billion in annual sales, just in the US alone. Style comes first - but just because we’ve got expensive taste doesn’t mean we have to make expensive jewelry. Ethically sourced and conflict free, we produce our in-house offering at the same places Fifth Avenue brands do, but crazy mark-ups aren’t really our thing. So you can always expect the most on-point pieces at prices and quality you can justify.

Based in New York City, STONE AND STRAND was founded and run by a Wharton MBA with a background in Strategy Consulting.

JOB DESCRIPTION

STONE AND STRAND is looking for an outstanding Full time Production & Product Development Manager to oversee the day-to-day design and development workflow, ensuring the best style and quality for our customers. This team member should be able to map out the development of new designs while improving existing products. Candidates should have a keen interest in trends and market research, and be able to take a hyper-organized approach to collaborating with the marketing team on prototypes and samples for shoots.

This role has potential for growth and as a fast-growing company we seek to promote from within.

The ideal candidate is highly organized and innovative, detail and action oriented, accountable, at ease with tracking information across multiple documents, proactive, reliable, collaborative and possesses a positive attitude.

RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES

Facilitating a product’s design or improvement process from start to finish

Liaising with multiple vendors regarding design proposals and pricing

Negotiating MOQs, lead time and costs

Developing new SKU specifications to be sent out to various vendors

Carrying out timely follow-ups with vendors to ensure that samples are received on time

Working on improving existing products in order to meet customer expectations effectively

Staying current with market research and sales data to ensure our products are viable and competitive

Preparing status updates on designs and samples for weekly design and pricing meetings with internal stakeholders before moving to the next stage.

Creating purchase orders and inventory adjustments on internal inventory management systems

Participating in monthly stock counts of our inventory

QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS

Digitally organized, comfortable with using software programs such as Google Sheets, Photoshop and Asana

Excellent time management skills

Ability to problem solve and brainstorm ideas for novel solutions

Process oriented with an exceptional level of attention to detail

Energetic and highly motivated, able to work at a very fast pace

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Resourceful with the ability to take on projects that haven’t been done before

Accountable by nature and able to take complete ownership

Production experience needed

Job Type: Full-Time

Location: 611 Broadway, Unit 407, NY 10012

Pay: Open

To Apply: Please submit your cover letter and resume to tenzin@stoneandstrand.com, subject line Production & Product Development Manager.