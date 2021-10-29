Must Read: Susan Alexandra Opens First Store, Brandon Blackwood Makes Runway Debut

Plus, the story of *the* dress from 'My Date With The President's Daughter.'

Photo: Courtesy of Susan Alexandra

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Susan Alexandra opens first store

Susan Alexandra is opening up shop on Manhattan's Lower East Side — more specifically, at the famed Dimes Square. "I grew up in Columbus, Ohio and I fell in love with fashion in department stores like Henri Bendel," Susan Korn said, in a statement. "Stores can be so much more than a place to shop. It's an environment for discovery, wonder and community. That is what this store is all about." You can visit the brand's first-ever retail location, which was designed by architectural designers Lula Galeano of Studio Galeon and Levi Shaw-Faber of Wiggle Room, at 33 Orchard St. {Fashionista Inbox}

Brandon Blackwood makes runway debut

Designer Brandon Blackwood spoke with Harper's Bazaar's Shelby Ying Hyde about his inaugural runway collection, which debuted on Thursday night, and wanting to show the brand's range and vision beyond handbags. "I want everyone to see the direction in which we’re taking the brand," he said. {Harper's Bazaar}

The story of the dress from "My Date With the President's Daughter"

Ashley Reese traces the history — and enduring influence — of Hallie Richmond (Elisabeth Harnois)'s iconic-to-Millennials pink velvet mini dress from the 1998 TV film "My Date With the President's Daughter" for Jezebel. {Jezebel}

