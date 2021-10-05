Must Read: Telfar's Bag Security Program Is Back, 11 Honoré Is Coming to Nordstrom

Photo: Imaxtree

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Telfar's Bag Security Program is back

Telfar is bringing back its Bag Security Program this week, for 36 hours only: From 12 p.m. EDT on Oct. 5 through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Oct. 6, you can place an order for a Shopping Bag (or bags) in any size and color, to be shipped out by March 31, 2022. For the third installment of the event, the brand will have special programming on Telfar TV, like performances, announcements and cameos from surprise guests. You can find more information — and read the full terms and conditions — on shop.telfar.net. {Fashionista Inbox}

11 Honoré is coming to Nordstrom

11 Honoré announced its first-ever retail partnership this week. The plus-size luxury retailer is working with Nordstrom (which invested in the company in 2019) on a capsule collection designed by Danielle Williams-Eke that will be delivered in two drops: The first launches on Oct. 6 online and in select stores with 14 workwear-inspired styles, priced between $128 and $248; the second will arrive in late October. {Fashionista Inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of 11 Honoré

Can brands make Instagram less toxic?

Business of Fashion's Alexandra Mondalek reports on Facebook's internal study about the effects Instagram (and its fashion and beauty content, specifically) can have on the mental wellbeing of teenage girls, as revealed in the Wall Street Journal last month. The story looks at how brands are responding, in terms of how they use the platform to advertise their product and in the messaging they push forward on it. {Business of Fashion}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.