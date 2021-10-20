Terez Is Hiring A Senior Graphic Designer In New York, NY (Hybrid)

Terez is a NYC based brand was founded to spread joy and positivity in the world.

About Us:

Our NYC based brand was founded to spread joy and positivity in the world.

We make ultra comfortable clothes and our designs are always fun filled and high energy. They are a brilliant reminder to live your life fully and celebrate every bright moment, big and small. Terez is all about connection, heart and a warm embrace.

Specific Responsibilities

The ideal candidate must be able to maintain brand consistency and introduce fresh ideas.

Able to work in a fast-paced work environment as part of a small team to help solve creative challenges.

Ensure brand consistency and evolve the brand guidelines.

Creation and maintenance of the following materials: print mailers, presentation templates, event materials including invitations (print and digital) and other promotional materials.

Digital Design – Design landing pages, digital ads, emails, web banners, and other assets for the website.

Print Design – Design for print ads, packaging, displays and more.

Photography – Produce and creative direct seasonal photoshoots with the Design Team.

Animation or motion graphics skills is an asset.

Update and maintain internal databases of design files and photography.

Position Requirements

Competencies:

Excellent eye for detail.

Ability to communicate design choices clearly.

Respect timelines/deadlines and work well under pressure.

Energetic, self-motivated with ability to work under minimal supervision.

Comfortable working in a fast-paced, highly dynamic work environment.

Great at multi-tasking – Work on multiple projects simultaneously, troubleshoot obstacles, and provide outstanding communication to the team throughout the design process. Must be organized and able to manage several projects simultaneously and in order of priority.

Conceptual thinking. Can start a project off from an incredibly strong point of view and come up with original concepts to move the project forward.

Strong collaboration and teamwork skills—the ability to work with many different people across the organization and the confidence and skill to communicate your ideas clearly.

A great attitude and a lack of ego.

Has a keen understanding of design based on visual, cultural, and popular trends.

Excellent communication (both verbal and written) skills in English.

Education and Experience:

Creative digital portfolio demonstrating outstanding conceptual thinking and design skills.

University degree or college diploma in graphic design.

Minimum 5 years of industry experience.

Advanced design sense of typography, color, conceptual graphic design, digital design, print design and layout creation.

Has a strong stylistic approach, and a strong foundation in what makes a good design.

Exceptional knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign) and other graphic design software, as well as Microsoft Office.

Motion graphics/animation experience is a plus.

Familiarity with HTML and CSS is a plus.

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

Benefits:

Dental care

Extended health care

Vision care

Partially work from home

Unlimited vacation

Employee product discounts

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Education:

Bachelor's Degree (required)

Experience:

Graphic Design: 5 years (required)

To Apply: Please send your resume to morgan@terez.com, subject line Sr. Graphic Designer.