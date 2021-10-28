Must Read: Tracee Ellis Ross Covers 'Harper's Bazaar,' Unpacking Rent the Runway's IPO

Photo: Renell Medrano/Courtesy of Harper's Bazaar

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Tracee Ellis Ross covers Harper's Bazaar

Tracee Ellis Ross is Harper's Bazaar's latest cover star. She fronts the magazine's November 2021 home issue, photographed by Renell Medrano, styled by Editor-in-Chief Samira Nasr and profiled by Features Director Kaitlyn Greenidge. {Harper's Bazaar}

Unpacking Rent the Runway's IPO

Business of Fashion's Cathaleen Chen reports on Rent the Runway's Nasdaq debut this week and what comes next for the company. {Business of Fashion}

Storm Reid is New Balance's newest brand ambassador

Storm Reid got a new fashion contract: The actor and college freshman is now a New Balance brand ambassador. "New Balance and I share the belief that women should have the confidence to pursue all of their interests, and I'm thrilled that the brand has chosen to support me as a perfectly imperfect, multi-dimensional young person who is learning as I grow," she said, in a statement. See her first campaign in the gallery, below. {Fashionista Inbox}

Models discuss anti-Asian racism in fashion

For Teen Vogue, Shivani Persad speaks with AAPI models about anti-Asian racism within the fashion industry — from microaggressions to harassment — and about the response to the rise in violence against the community over the past year-plus. {Teen Vogue}

