October 28, 2021
Must Read: Tracee Ellis Ross Covers 'Harper's Bazaar,' Unpacking Rent the Runway's IPO

Plus, Storm Reid is New Balance's newest brand ambassador.
tracee ellis ross harpers bazaar

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Tracee Ellis Ross covers Harper's Bazaar
Tracee Ellis Ross is Harper's Bazaar's latest cover star. She fronts the magazine's November 2021 home issue, photographed by Renell Medrano, styled by Editor-in-Chief Samira Nasr and profiled by Features Director Kaitlyn Greenidge. {Harper's Bazaar}

Unpacking Rent the Runway's IPO
Business of Fashion's Cathaleen Chen reports on Rent the Runway's Nasdaq debut this week and what comes next for the company. {Business of Fashion}

Storm Reid is New Balance's newest brand ambassador
Storm Reid got a new fashion contract: The actor and college freshman is now a New Balance brand ambassador. "New Balance and I share the belief that women should have the confidence to pursue all of their interests, and I'm thrilled that the brand has chosen to support me as a perfectly imperfect, multi-dimensional young person who is learning as I grow," she said, in a statement. See her first campaign in the gallery, below. {Fashionista Inbox}

Models discuss anti-Asian racism in fashion 
For Teen Vogue, Shivani Persad speaks with AAPI models about anti-Asian racism within the fashion industry — from microaggressions to harassment — and about the response to the rise in violence against the community over the past year-plus. {Teen Vogue}

Homepage photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

