October 14, 2021
Must Read: Ugg and Telfar Unveil Second Collaboration, Can Successful Influencing Be Learned?

Plus, a new podcast explores Victoria's Secret's connection to Jeffrey Epstein.
Ugg x Telfar Fall 2021. 

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Ugg and Telfar unveil second collaboration 
Ugg and Telfar have teamed up again on a cold-weather collaboration consisting of footwear, apparel and accessories. The second launch of the Ugg x Telfar collection pays homage to Ugg's iconic Classic Short and signature sheepskin material, as well as Telfar's iconic unisex shopping bag. In addition to boots and the tote, the range includes fuzzy bucket hats, hoodies, a crystal logo T-Shirt and underwear. The collection will be available for purchase on Telfar.net on Oct. 14, then on UGG.com and in select Ugg retail stores worldwide on Oct. 18. {Fashionista inbox} 

Can successful influencing be learned? 
You can't teach virality, but there are a few helpful tips to creating a winning online persona. Business of Fashion's Diana Pearl delves into the influencer industry to uncover the resources that help aspiring influencers get their start. From more established influencers who offer advice on brand partnerships, to online courses and conferences that share the tricks of the trade, there are various skills that can be taught to help budding influencers build the foundation for a long-lasting career. {Business of Fashion

A new podcast explores Victoria's Secret's connection to Jeffrey Epstein
A new podcast. "Fallen Angel," explores the inside story of Victoria's Secret, including its ex-CEO Les Wexner's close ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The podcast, which launches on Oct. 13, will drop new episodes every Wednesday. {Page Six

Minnetonka issues apology to Native American community
On Monday, Minnetonka announced that it recognizes that its original products launched in 1946, some of which are still sold today, have been appropriated from Native American culture. In addition to its long-overdue apology to the Native American community, the brand has hired Adrienne Benjamin as a reconciliation advisor. She is a Minnesotan, Anishinaabe, and a member of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. {Footwear News

Fashion is getting queerer than ever 
Fashion has always drawn inspiration from queer people, but last month's New York Fashion Week proved that fashion is queerer than ever. "Millennials and Gen-Z are the queerest generations ever," writes José Criales-Unzueta in a piece for Them. "As designers focus on building community and exploring their identities, and the people who wear their clothes grow more confident in embracing themselves through them, it was only a matter of time before fashion experienced a queer renaissance of its own." Yet, the queerer fashion becomes, the more difficult it becomes to define what constitutes "queer fashion". {Them

