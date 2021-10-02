October 2, 2021
Pierpaolo Piccioli Does Dressed-Down Glamour at Valentino Spring 2022
Pierpaolo Piccioli Does Dressed-Down Glamour at Valentino Spring 2022

Photo: Imaxtree

After presenting a couture collection in July that was unabashed fantasy, Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli swung his pendulum in the other direction for Spring 2022 ready-to-wear, showing a collection filled with practical separates and loose, casual silhouettes.

Central to the offering were shorts, baggy jeans, button-down blouses, oversized coats and capes all in soft, lightweight fabrics that could fit into just about anyone's wardrobe. That's not to say they were basic — Piccioli's flare for color was very much at play in loud, acidic purples, yellows, greens and pinks. These were balanced out by very of-the-moment chocolate browns as well as a selection of head-to-toe black looks that felt almost goth. Dresses were mostly short and sweet, with a few longer, more bohemian exceptions.

Overall, it was a very relaxed approach to glamour. Many looks were notably clean and unembellished, save for a smattering of special pieces featuring very Valentino details like lace, floral print, laser cutting and — towards the end — touches of sparkle and tulle.

This show also tried to make a strong case for gladiator sandals and combat boots, both of which have been relatively absent from the fashion zeitgeist in recent years. Could they be destined for comebacks?

See the full Valentino Spring 2022 collection in the gallery below.

