VOZ Sales and Customer Relationship Manager In New York, NY

About VOZ:

VOZ is an ethical luxury fashion company with a mission to protect the livelihoods, well-being, and cultural values of rural indigenous women. Voz collaborates with artisans located in both Chile and Peru, and continues to value partnerships with talented designers across the Americas.

We’re looking for a fashion industry professional who is passionate about creating a luxury selling experience at our Voz Sanctuary store in Soho. In this role, you’ll personally foster relationships with current and new customers, steward the brand image, engage with customers virtually and in person, drive sales growth and ensure the operational success of our new Sanctuary. You will be important to the growth of the VOZ community, and as such, you value finding creative solutions and efficiency.

VOZ is an ethical and sustainable fashion company with a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Retail and Customer Relationship Manager will be responsible for:

Responsibilities:



· Expertly close inbound and potential sales opportunities with individual clients and partnerships

· Provide proactive, luxury touch customer service

· Understand and promote the VOZ brand story, philosophy, and lifestyle to customers and the greater public

· Actively build and foster new, long-term, and loyal customer relationships

· Maintain timely and professional customer service across sales channels

· Serve as brand ambassador to foster local and strategic partnerships with businesses and stylists that are brand-elevating and inspire customers to shop

· Plan and host in-store sales appointments and events for VIPs, celebrities, press, fashion influencers, and business professionals, with the collaboration of creative director

· Ensure the store achieves financial targets by monitoring, improving, and reporting on the customer behaviors and sales metrics that drive the business.

· Coordinate with Wholesale and Marketing team to host appointments with wholesale buyers, press, and stylists

· Manage overall store operations, including but not limited to cliental follow-up, in-store merchandising, and product inventory

· Manage merchandising of the shop and online store

· Synthesize customer feedback and merchandising guidance for the design and development team

Key Requirements:



· At least several Years of luxury fashion retail experience and high-end customer service, working with customers in a positive, friendly, and equitable manner

· Proven work experience with retail sales in the high-end fashion space, with a passion for fashion and styling.

· Experience building client books, upselling, and cross-selling

· Strong excel skills

· Strong time-management capabilities with the ability to multitask in a detail-oriented manner under tight deadlines

· Availability and flexibility to work days, nights, weekends, and holidays as needed to support the business

· Shopify experience

· Technically Savvy with Mac systems