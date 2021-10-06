Must Read: Walmart Focuses on Beauty, Good American's Emma Grede Reflects on Her Career

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Can Walmart become a major beauty player?

Walmart is focusing on beauty to better compete with other mass retailers such as Target and Ulta, reports Rachel Strugatz for Business of Fashion. "Walmart's beauty assortment has traditionally featured standard mass market and drugstore brands. But today, as traditional retailers are making new investments in beauty, a fresh approach was required," writes Strugatz, noting that about 100 beauty brands will be landing on the store's shelves this year. {Business of Fashion}

Emma Grede discusses her career and Good American

As Good American celebrates its five-year anniversary, Marie Lodi interviews co-founder Emma Grede for Bustle. She shares how her background growing up in a working-class community in East London led her to a career in fashion and working with the Kardashians and also delves into her personal life, family and business wisdom. {Bustle}



Could luxury fashion become a zero-waste industry?

"For all of fashion weeks' sustainability fodder and red carpet's recycled remarks, few are talking about zero waste. In fact, no one commanding fashion's biggest stages is saying much at all about it," writes Tara Donaldson for WWD. "But the youth are bringing the conversation right onto fashion's runways." She cites the protester who crashed Louis Vuitton's Spring 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week Tuesday, and innovative zero waste start-up Shelly Xu Design, as evidence of potential change. {WWD}

