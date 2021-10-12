What the Buyers Are Buying from the Spring 2022 Runways

Spring 2022 fashion month marked something of a return to "normalcy" — and that doesn't only reference the return of travel and in-person runway shows, but also to the clothes themselves. After a few seasons of designers trying to transition into loungewear, unsure of what the coming months would bring, they dove headfirst into clothes meant for dressing up and going out. And buyers are very much on board.

As we do every season, we asked buyers and fashion directors from top retailers to tell us what they're most excited to stock for the upcoming season, and many of them mentioned a return to bold going-out clothes with bright colors, sparkly sequins or dramatic trains. The other dominating trend won't surprise anyone who's been paying attention to the latest designer collections: the late '90s and early 2000s, i.e. low waists, miniskirts and logomania.

Read on to see what designer looks buyers from Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, T.A. and McMullen are buying for spring.

Lisa Aiken, SVP, Fashion and Lifestyle Director at Neiman Marcus

5 Gallery 5 Images

Telsha Anderson, Owner and Buyer at T.A.

5 Gallery 5 Images

Jared Morrison, Buyer, Designer Ready-to-Wear and Kids at Nordstrom

6 Gallery 6 Images

Sherri McMullen, Owner and Buyer, McMullen

8 Gallery 8 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.