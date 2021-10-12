October 12, 2021
What the Buyers Are Buying from the Spring 2022 Runways
Publish date:

What the Buyers Are Buying from the Spring 2022 Runways

Fashion retailers are betting on bold going-out clothes and 2000s trends.
Author:

Spring 2022 fashion month marked something of a return to "normalcy" — and that doesn't only reference the return of travel and in-person runway shows, but also to the clothes themselves. After a few seasons of designers trying to transition into loungewear, unsure of what the coming months would bring, they dove headfirst into clothes meant for dressing up and going out. And buyers are very much on board.

As we do every season, we asked buyers and fashion directors from top retailers to tell us what they're most excited to stock for the upcoming season, and many of them mentioned a return to bold going-out clothes with bright colors, sparkly sequins or dramatic trains. The other dominating trend won't surprise anyone who's been paying attention to the latest designer collections: the late '90s and early 2000s, i.e. low waists, miniskirts and logomania.

Read on to see what designer looks buyers from Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, T.A. and McMullen are buying for spring.

Lisa Aiken, SVP, Fashion and Lifestyle Director at Neiman Marcus

Chloe PO RS22 0011
Saint Laurent RS22 0433
chanel-ss-22-runway-2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Telsha Anderson, Owner and Buyer at T.A.

miu-miu-ss-22-runway-7
Peter Do S22 023
Baum und Pferdgarten RS22 7944
5
Gallery
5 Images

Jared Morrison, Buyer, Designer Ready-to-Wear and Kids at Nordstrom

Versace RS22 0185
Balmain S22 022
Fendi RS22 0061
6
Gallery
6 Images

Sherri McMullen, Owner and Buyer, McMullen

00030-House-of-Aama-Spring-22-RTW-New-York-credit-JD-Barnes-Brand
Peter Do S22 011
proenza-schouler-spring-2022-look-32
8
Gallery
8 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

buyers fall 2021
Fashion Week

What Buyers Are Buying From the Fall 2021 Runways

In other words: This is what we'll be wearing post-pandemic.

Mar 15, 2021
buyers spring 2020
Fashion Week

What the Buyers Are Buying From the Spring 2020 Runways

Cool, minimal houses like The Row, (new) Bottega Veneta and (new) Celine will be on a lot of racks next season.

Oct 8, 2019
GettyImages-463276320 (1).jpg
Fashion Week

What the Buyers Are Buying from the Spring 2017 Runways

Here's what Sarah Rutson, Roopal Patel, Olivia Kim and more are stocking next spring.

Oct 14, 2016
buyers fall 2020
Fashion Week

What the Buyers Are Buying From the Fall 2020 Collections

Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta will be making Kering happy this year.

Mar 16, 2020