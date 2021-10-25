WWAKE Is Hiring A Seasonal Shipping Associate In Brooklyn, NY
WWAKE is a contemporary jewelry brand located in Brooklyn, NY. We are a small and fast-growing company seeking a highly organized individual to join us and work through the holiday season. He/she will work closely with our Logistics Coordinator to pack and ship orders. This role will start immediately and end at the end of December.
Responsibilities
- Prepare all orders to physically ship
- Communicate needs for upcoming deadlines to relevant team members
- Tracking and confirming receipt of all shipped goods
- Ensure timely and efficient fulfillment process for web and wholesale orders
- Manage packaging supplies and inventory
Requirements
- Have at least 1 year experience in shipping or administrative role
- Exceptional communication skills
- Must be extremely organized and detail-oriented
- Positive, can-do attitude is a must
- Experience with ShipStation a plus
Our ideal candidate is available full-time, for immediate hire.
Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line “Seasonal Shipping Associate” to careers@wwake.com