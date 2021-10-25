October 25, 2021
WWAKE Is Hiring A Seasonal Shipping Associate In Brooklyn, NY

We are a small and fast-growing company seeking a highly organized individual to join us and work through the holiday season. This role will start immediately and end at the end of December.
WWAKE is a contemporary jewelry brand located in Brooklyn, NY. We are a small and fast-growing company seeking a highly organized individual to join us and work through the holiday season. He/she will work closely with our Logistics Coordinator to pack and ship orders. This role will start immediately and end at the end of December.

Responsibilities

  • Prepare all orders to physically ship
  • Communicate needs for upcoming deadlines to relevant team members
  • Tracking and confirming receipt of all shipped goods
  • Ensure timely and efficient fulfillment process for web and wholesale orders
  • Manage packaging supplies and inventory

Requirements

  • Have at least 1 year experience in shipping or administrative role
  • Exceptional communication skills
  • Must be extremely organized and detail-oriented
  • Positive, can-do attitude is a must
  • Experience with ShipStation a plus

Our ideal candidate is available full-time, for immediate hire.

Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line “Seasonal Shipping Associate” to careers@wwake.com

