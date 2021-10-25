WWAKE Is Hiring A Seasonal Shipping Associate In Brooklyn, NY

We are a small and fast-growing company seeking a highly organized individual to join us and work through the holiday season. This role will start immediately and end at the end of December.

WWAKE is a contemporary jewelry brand located in Brooklyn, NY. We are a small and fast-growing company seeking a highly organized individual to join us and work through the holiday season. He/she will work closely with our Logistics Coordinator to pack and ship orders. This role will start immediately and end at the end of December.

Responsibilities

Prepare all orders to physically ship

Communicate needs for upcoming deadlines to relevant team members

Tracking and confirming receipt of all shipped goods

Ensure timely and efficient fulfillment process for web and wholesale orders

Manage packaging supplies and inventory

Requirements

Have at least 1 year experience in shipping or administrative role

Exceptional communication skills

Must be extremely organized and detail-oriented

Positive, can-do attitude is a must

Experience with ShipStation a plus

Our ideal candidate is available full-time, for immediate hire.



Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line “Seasonal Shipping Associate” to careers@wwake.com