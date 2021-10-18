Great Outfits in Fashion History: Yara Shahidi Having a Cool Suiting Moment in Paco Rabanne

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for THR

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Yara Shahidi has never put anything on her body that hasn't become a great outfit. She's a walking mannequin for sartorial success, and her stylist Jason Bolden does just enough risk-taking and trend-following to always put her at the top of our best-dressed lists. Whether the actor is a darling in pink or using fashion to get an important message across, Shahidi has an innate ability to bring vibrancy and a bright, youthful spirit to any look.

Shahidi cast her cheery disposition on a glorified groufit at a Hollywood Reporter event in 2017. The gray-leaning ensemble by Paco Rabanne looked like a reworked classic menswear suit, featuring parachute pants and a tailored tunic-like top fitted at the waist with a belt. To make it even cooler, Bolden styled it with asymmetrical earrings. It may not have been a bespoke couture confection, but its understated cool elegance made it pretty great.

Below, shop strapless tops and parachute pants to help you look as cool and refined as Shahidi, below.

