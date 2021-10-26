October 26, 2021
Sponsored Story
Publish date:

YaYa Publicity Is Hiring A Public Relations Freelancer In New York, NY

YaYa Publicity is a boutique PR firm in NYC specializing in jewelry.
Author:
yaya final.jpg

YaYa Publicity is a boutique PR firm in NYC specializing in jewelry. We are currently seeking a Public Relations Freelancer with 2 or more years of working PR experience securing features for jewelry / fashion brands.

Requirements:

  • The ideal candidate should have experience securing feature placements in top tier fashion and jewelry publications.
  • The candidate should have strong editorial relationships with long lead, short lead and online editors.
  • The candidate should be a skilled writer and comfortable copywriting for the fashion/lifestyle space.
  • The candidate should be detail oriented and be able to work in a fashion environment.
  • 2 or more years of PR experience working with fashion/lifestyle brands- would be a bonus if familiar with the jewelry market.
  • Must be located in New York City.

Recommended Articles

Responsibilities:

  • Candidate should be able to write creative, and effective product pitching and brand profiles/features for daily send out.
  • Consistently generate brand exposure through features, product placements, news items, and more.
  • Create innovative communications strategies that maximize brand visibility.
  • Continue to foster and grow existing relationships with media contacts.

To Apply: Please send your resume to info@yayapublicity.com, subject line PR Freelancer.

Related Stories

pixabay computer-2982270_1920
Sponsored Story

YaYa Publicity Is Hiring A Junior Account Executive In New York, NY

YaYa Publicity is a boutique PR firm in NYC specializing in accessories, swimwear, and resort wear.

Oct 5, 2020
pixabay computer-2982270_1920
Sponsored Story

YAYA Publicity Is Hiring A Junior Account Executive In New York, NY

YaYa Publicity is a boutique PR firm in NYC specializing in accessories, swimwear, and resort wear.

Oct 3, 2019
yaya final.jpg
Sponsored Story

YaYa Publicity Is Seeking A Fall '21 PR Intern In New York, NY

YaYa Publicity is a boutique Public Relations agency based in New York City specializing in fine and fashion jewelry, accessories and swimwear.

Aug 10, 2021
pexel - artem bali - accessories-bag-bright-1100790
Careers

YaYa Publicity is currently seeking a Full Time PR Coordinator In New York, NY

YaYa Publicity is a boutique PR firm in NYC specializing in accessories, swimwear, and resort wear.

Jun 25, 2019