October 11, 2021
Great Outfits in Fashion History: Yoko Ono's Simple Wedding Dress

She married a legend in an ordinary summer outfit.
Yoko Ono and John Lennon after their wedding in Gibraltar in 1969. 

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

There's something special about celebrity wedding gowns — or rather, celebrities in wedding gowns. And while I appreciate a train that goes on for miles and the statement-making elegance of a royal wedding dress, I love when a famous couple opts for simple, unconventional nuptial garb. 

My recipe for a winning celebrity bridal look usually involves abbreviated silhouettes and suits. Yoko Ono, who tied the knot with John Lennon in 1969, went for the former. Ono married a legend in an ordinary summer outfit that consisted of a white tiered mini dress, a floppy sun hat, oversized sunglasses, knee-high socks and white sneakers. She was the sartorial picture of happily ever after — as in, her body wasn't stuffed in a can of tulle — and what spells marital bliss more than making memories with your partner in a comfortable outfit? Her wedding look epitomized comfort and ease, and it's something we all could recreate in a second. 

Ahead, shop mini dresses that are inspired by Ono's iconic understated wedding look. 

alexander mcqueen dress
apiece apart dress
veronica beard ress
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

