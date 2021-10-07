October 7, 2021
Well, That Was Quick

On the runway in Paris on Friday, on the red carpet in L.A. the following Wednesday: Jonathan Anderson's Spring 2022 collection for Loewe (and Law Roach) moved fast.
Zendaya attends the Women in Film's annual award ceremony on October 06, 2021

At this point, we know that the moment a model steps off the runway, the race begins: Stylists start moving to secure key looks for their clients, angling to be the first to wear/shoot/have dibs on the sample. The window between show time and the red carpet is becoming smaller and smaller — as evidenced by Zendaya stepping out in L.A. on Wednesday evening in a dress from Jonathan Anderson's Spring 2022 collection for Loewe, which walked in Paris on Friday. As in, five days prior. 

The actor was styled by Law Roach, of course, for the 2021 Women in Film Honors at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Look 15 from the show, an ankle-length grey cotton dress with a golden metal plate on the torso. As a reminder, this is what it looked like on the Loewe runway on Oct. 1:

And here she is on Zendaya on Oct. 6:

Zendaya attends the Women in Film's annual award ceremony on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Roach switched up the styling, swapping black strappy sandals for metallic pointed-toe heels that matched the golden metal plate and adding a pair of sculptural, dangling golden earrings. Zendaya's hair was swooped back into a low bun, for added slickness.

Even commenters on social media noted the speediness with which this look made it onto the Hollywood circuit (also considering the spring collections won't hit stores until January or February of next year). 

But let's be real: If you had your pick of celebrities to debut your collection off the runway, wouldn't Zendaya be choices 1, 2 and 3?

