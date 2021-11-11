Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
The Best Looks From the 2021 CFDA Awards
Publish date:

The event still drew out quite the crowd.
Author:

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Just hours after news of the latest creative director shake-up broke, the American fashion industry gathered in Manhattan, not necessarily to keep the rumor mill turning (though, there was certainly plenty to talk about): Wednesday night marked the IRL return of the CFDA Awards, with designers, models, celebrities and select media gathering to toast their achievements and, of course, hand out some trophies. 

Though a smaller venue and an ongoing global pandemic meant the guest list was more abbreviated than in past years, the event still drew out quite the crowd, including Fashion Icon honoree Zendaya (in custom Vera Wang), inaugural Face of the Year award winner Anya Taylor-Joy (in Oscar de la Renta and Gigi Burris Millinery) and "Squid Game" star and model HoYeon Jung (in Louis Vuitton).

See the best looks from the 2021 CFDA Awards red carpet in the gallery, below.

CFDA-Awards-Red-Carpet-3
Cfda-Awards-2021-8
Cfda-Awards-2021-10
16
Gallery
16 Images

