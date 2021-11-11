All the Winners From the 2021 CFDA Awards

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

On Wednesday evening, the CFDA Awards resumed the in-person festivities, gathering industry insiders at the Pool + the Grill, inside the Seagram Building on Park Avenue in Manhattan to celebrate some of the biggest names in fashion.

Hosted by Emily Blunt, the 2021 ceremony was once again held in front of an audience and a cast of celebrity presenters, following last year's digital rollout. Some honorees were announced ahead of Wednesday's ceremony, like Fashion Icon Zendaya, Founder's Award winner Aurora James and first-ever Face of the Year Anya Taylor-Joy, among others. The big categories, though — like American Womenswear Designer of the Year and American Emerging Designer of the Year — were saved for the main event.

See all the winners below (and all the nominees here if you need a refresher). We'll be updating this post live as they're announced.

American Womenswear Designer of the Year: To be announced.

American Menswear Designer of the Year: To be announced.

American Accessories Designer of the Year: Telfar Clemens for Telfar.

American Emerging Designer of the Year: Edvin Thompson for Theophilio.

International Women's Designer of the Year: Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga.

International Men's Designer of the Year: Grace Wales Bonner for Grace Bonner.

Fashion Icon: Zendaya.

Face of the Year: Anya Taylor-Joy.

Positive Social Influence Award: Model Alliance.

Founder's Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert: Aurora James for the 15 Percent Pledge.

Environmental Sustainability Award: Patagonia.

Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard: Nina Garcia.

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Dapper Dan.

Board of Directors' Tribute: Yeohlee Teng.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.