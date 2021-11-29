The 21 Best Looks From the 2021 Fashion Awards

Just a few weeks after the CFDA Awards returned to New York, the the 2021 Fashion Awards brought out some of the biggest names in the industry — and many famous faces — across the pond. This year, the ceremony returned to London's Royal Albert Hall, but with a new sponsor: TikTok.

As expected, you could spot famous TikTokers like Addison Rae (in a custom Richard Quinn gown) alongside actors like Gabrielle Union (in Valentino Haute Couture) and Paul Mescal (in Gucci), musicians like Dua Lipa (in Maximilian) and more on the red carpet. And though we saw a range of designers from the U.K. and abroad represented on the star-studded step-and-repeat, if we were to crown an unofficial winner of the red carpet, it would have to BFC Foundation Award nominee Richard Quinn, who dressed Rae, host Billy Porter, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Ella Balinska and a handful of others — no easy feat.

Plenty of other designers made an impression, too: Check out the can't-miss looks from the 2021 Fashion Awards in the gallery, below.

21 Gallery 21 Images

