Must Read: Here Are the 2021 Fashion Award Winners, Designers Pay Tribute to Virgil Abloh at Ceremony

These were the big winners at the 2021 Fashion Awards

At the 2021 Fashion Awards on Monday night, Designer of the Year went to Kim Jones for his work at Dior Men and Fendi; LVMH Prize winner Nensi Dojaka took home the BFC Foundation Award; Simone Rocha was honored with the Independent British Brand Award; Dylan Jones got the Special Recognition Award for Culture Commentary; and cSapphire was recognized with the Fashion Award for Metaverse Design. Tommy Hilfiger received the Outstanding Achievement Award, Ibrahim Kamara the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator and Gucci's Alessandro Michele the Trailblazer Award. Then, 15 individuals were highlighted as Leaders of Change by the British Fashion Council: Jones, Michele, Virgil Abloh, Demna Gvasalia, Jonathan Anderson, Bethany Williams, Gabriela Hearst, Phoebe English, Priya Ahluwalia, Stella McCartney, Edward Enninful, Harris Reed, Kenya Hunt, Samuel Ross and Telfar Clemens. {Fashionista Inbox}

Designers pay tribute to Virgil Abloh at the 2021 Fashion Awards

Throughout the ceremony, designers, celebrities and editors paid tribute to Virgil Abloh, who passed away over the weekend, according to Vogue's Sarah Mower. "Virgil was an inspiration, and it is our responsibility to honor and carry forward every loving moment he brought to this industry," said host Billy Porter on stage at London's Royal Albert Hall. Jones dedicated his win to the late designer, while Kamara thanked Abloh for his work. {Vogue}

A love letter to Virgil Abloh, from a fellow streetwear kid

In Grazia, Shelton Boyd-Griffith penned a "love letter" to the late Off-White and Louis Vuitton designer — "a heartfelt, personal essay about the myriad ways Virgil impacted my life." Abloh, he writes, "allowed this sneaker-loving kid to feel seen in the global fashion space, broadened my knowledge of cultural and artistic movements, dared me to create without limits and showed me that a Black kid from the Midwest can do anything." {Grazia}

Harris Reed launches "fluid basics"

Harris Reed is introducing a line of "fluid basics" or "luxurious wardrobe staples designed to embody the brand ethos of inclusivity and fluidity," per the press release. It includes tanks, T-shirts, a robe blazer and flared pants all "reimagined with a Harris Reed flair" (think vintage touches, relaxed fits, luxurious materials), with prices ranging from $128 to $318. Harris Reed Fluid Basics will be available in December at Bergdorf Goodman, Matchesfashion and Le Bon Marché. {Fashionista Inbox}

Keith Haring named Mac Viva Glam ambassador

Mac Cosmetics announced Keith Haring as its newest Viva Glam ambassador, releasing three lipsticks in the late artist's signature primary color palette. Proceeds will benefit organizations supporting women and girls, the LGBTQIA+ community and people living with or affected by HIV/AIDS. See the campaign and the products, launching on Dec. 1, in the gallery, below. {Fashionista inbox}

