AARYAH Is Seeking A Spring '22 Social Media Content Intern In New York, NY
AARYAH is seeking talented students who crave learning new skills and aren't afraid to tackle big projects. This internship is for a candidate who is looking to work with a company from the get-go. Independence is key. You will be working on content for TikTok, Instagram, Pinterest and work with our graphic design team to create beautiful, shareable content to use across all platforms. We're looking for someone with a good visual eye :)
Description of work:
- Review content calendar and strategize on design collateral needed
- Plan and help organize product and lifestyle photoshoots
- Maintain relationship with our influencer community
- Work on PR packages for editors & influencers
- Create content based on relevancy of social media trends
- Follow content calendar and work with team on deliverables for each social media campaign
- Other Ad Hoc brand related work
Preferred Credentials:
- Is interested in/follows luxury goods, fashion, jewelry
- High standard of interpersonal, written and verbal communication skills
- College student
- Strong organization skills
- Strong attention to detail
- Photoshop/Video skills are a plus but not required
- Must have an understanding of social media trends and a good eye for creating impactful visual content that aligns with our brand direction
- Must be able to come in 3-4x a week and have their own laptop to work from
Compensation:
-Credit + Small Travel Credit
- This internship is unpaid due to the start-up nature of the company, however we do offer academic credit & a travel credit.
- Our ideal intern will work hand in hand with the founder and gain real exposure to the fashion/jewelry industry.
- *Travel credit*= For days you come into the office (Rockefeller Center), we will cover the cost of your metro card trip ($2.75 each way).
AARYAH was born to create a deeper meaning for the jewelry we wear every day. Each piece is a modern heirloom, a totem of strength to be worn and cherished for years. AARYAH has been notably featured in Vogue India, Harpers, Galore and many more.
Commitment: 20-30 hours a week
Where: In our Midtown office (some days can be remote)
When: January 15, 2022 - mid May 2022 (must be able to commit through May 2022)
If you are interested, please e-mail us at info@aaryah.com with your resume + some of your favorite Instagram brands!