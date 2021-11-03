Must Read: 'Sex and the City' and Airbnb Recreate Carrie Bradshaw's Apartment, Alessandro Michele Shares His Love of L.A.

Photo: Paramount Pictures/Newsmakers

"Sex and the City" teams up with Airbnb to recreate Carrie Bradshaw's apartment

In celebration of the HBO Max Original "And Just Like That...," Airbnb is offering fans of "Sex and the City" a chance to book a stay in a New York City brownstone redesigned to match the interior of Carrie Bradshaw's apartment. Guests will enjoy access to her iconic closet, as well as friendship-centric experiences like brunch in Chelsea and a fashion-focused photoshoot. {Fashionista inbox}

Alessandro Michele talks L.A. with Booth Moore

Gucci's Alessandro Michele opened up about falling in love with Los Angeles to WWD's Booth Moore ahead of his runway show on Hollywood Boulevard Tuesday night. "This show is a declaration of love for the city, for California, for the United States," Michele told Moore. "After years of going back and forth I started to find places and friends, and this land is pretty fascinating because it's full of dreams and dreamers." Michele went on to discuss his fascination with Hollywood and why it's so important to the brand. {WWD}

Architectural Digest visits Francesco and Bee Carrozzini's Hollywood home

Architectural Digest spotlights the Los Angeles home of director Francesco Carrozzini and his wife, producer (and daughter of Anna Wintour) Bee Carrozzini in its latest web-exclusive home tour. The foundation of this Hollywood Regency-style house had abundant charm, which Francesco said he used to guide the restoration, as well as to furnish and decorate the home. "There's a soul to certain places," he said of the 80-year-old home. "Even with nothing in it, this house has so much character." {Architectural Digest}

Google Shopping partners with Fifteen Percent Pledge

Google Shopping is partnering with the Fifteen Percent Pledge to increase access and opportunity for Black business owners. As a part of the two-year partnership, Google will provide Black entrepreneurs who work with the organization with digital training and workshop events to help them build their online presence, reach more customers and grow their businesses. Additionally, Google will bring awareness to these Black businesses on their Google Small Business social media channels. {WWD}

