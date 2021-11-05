Great Outfits in Fashion History, All Stars Edition: Alexa Chung

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History: All-Star Edition' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks from the stylish stars who make regular appearances on best-dressed lists.

Ever since she popped on the scene in the U.S. with her show, "It's on With Alexa Chung" (underappreciated and gone too soon, frankly), Alexa Chung has topped best-dressed lists and dominated style inspiration blogs from Tumblr to Pinterest to Instagram. She practically invented an entire genre of indie girl fashion in the late aughts and early teens, and has kept that fashion power going with her own person style evolution, switching things up from mini skirts and ballet flats to matching suit sets and ankle booties — all while retaining that special spark that makes up her wardrobe's essence. And, of course, she's bottled up that magic in her own line, Alexachung.

It would be hard to put a finger on what makes Chung's style so special, but let's try. First of all, there's the fact that she's unafraid to repeat an item multiple times in public, whether it's a furry Shrimps clutch or a pair of satin Burberry shoes. She mines her own inspiration from icons of the '60s, most notably Jane Birkin, but consistently makes them feel modern. There's always an unexpected twist to her looks — think a pair of velvet flats for evening or a cheeky latex skirt sexing up a simple knit. This doesn't happen often, but she's the rare style icon from which pretty much every Fashionista editor has nicked a trick or two.

Check out some of Alexa Chung's best looks in the gallery below:

Feeling inspired? Shop these Chung-inspired picks:

