Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
The 18 Best Looks From the 2021 American Music Awards
Publish date:

The 18 Best Looks From the 2021 American Music Awards

Featuring... Kim Namjoon! Kim Seokjin! Min Yoongi! Jung Hoseok! Park Jimin! Kim Taehyung! Jeon Jungkook! BTS!
Author:

Featuring... Kim Namjoon! Kim Seokjin! Min Yoongi! Jung Hoseok! Park Jimin! Kim Taehyung! Jeon Jungkook! BTS!

At the 2021 American Music Awards, held on Sunday night in Los Angeles, there was a lot of star power in the audience — and a lot of fashion to take in, not just on the red carpet, but on stage. 

Host Cardi B clocked in five outfit changes throughout the evening, starting with a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, veil and golden face mask and moving onto looks by Alexandre Vauthier, Jean Paul Gaultier, Jean-Louis Sabaji and Miss Sohee throughout the show. Louis Vuitton ambassadors — and 2021 Artist of the Year winner — BTS arrived wearing a selection of suits from Virgil Abloh's Spring 2022 collection for the luxury fashion house, before performing in pieces from Givenchy Resort 2022 and, later, in custom "Butter"-yellow ensembles from Seoul-based Tailorable. Plenty of industry-favorite brands (LaQuan Smith, Monot, David Koma, Marni, Proenza Schouler) clocked in credits, too.

There's lots to discuss, so catch up on all the best fashion from the 2021 AMAs in the gallery, below.

AMAs-2021-Best-Dressed-17
AMAs-2021-Best-Dressed-5
AMAs-2021-Best-Dressed-8
18
Gallery
18 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

Alicia-Keys-Lede-2021-Billboard-Music-Awards-Fashion-2
Style

The Best Looks From the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The red carpet's going strong.

May 24, 2021
Grammys-2021-Best-Dressed-Harry-Styles-Gucci
Style

The Best Looks From the 2021 Grammys

Where were you when you saw Harry Styles in a feather boa?

Mar 15, 2021
bafta-awards-2021-best-dressed
Style

The 13 Best Looks From the 2021 BAFTA Awards

Highlights include Vanessa Kirby in bespoke Versace and Alan Kim in a kid-size Thom Browne suit.

Apr 12, 2021
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
Style

The Best Looks From the 2021 CFDA Awards

The event still drew out quite the crowd.

Nov 11, 2021