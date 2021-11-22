The 18 Best Looks From the 2021 American Music Awards

At the 2021 American Music Awards, held on Sunday night in Los Angeles, there was a lot of star power in the audience — and a lot of fashion to take in, not just on the red carpet, but on stage.

Host Cardi B clocked in five outfit changes throughout the evening, starting with a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, veil and golden face mask and moving onto looks by Alexandre Vauthier, Jean Paul Gaultier, Jean-Louis Sabaji and Miss Sohee throughout the show. Louis Vuitton ambassadors — and 2021 Artist of the Year winner — BTS arrived wearing a selection of suits from Virgil Abloh's Spring 2022 collection for the luxury fashion house, before performing in pieces from Givenchy Resort 2022 and, later, in custom "Butter"-yellow ensembles from Seoul-based Tailorable. Plenty of industry-favorite brands (LaQuan Smith, Monot, David Koma, Marni, Proenza Schouler) clocked in credits, too.

There's lots to discuss, so catch up on all the best fashion from the 2021 AMAs in the gallery, below.

