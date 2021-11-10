Great Outfits in Fashion History: Ashley Olsen in the Most Elegant Fall Look — by The Row, Obviously

Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

When it comes to great outfits in fashion history, our minds tend to go for the sparkly, the flashy, the infamous or oft-talked-about — I'm certainly guilty of it — but so often, the looks that stick with us, the ones that might linger and have a lasting influence on the way we dress, are quieter and less complicated. They might not have gotten breathless write-ups or even attention at the time, but they'll bubble up online every so often, a reminder of their brilliance and longevity. That certainly describes the bulk of the Olsen twins' sartorial record, as well as their work at The Row, and it very much fits the easy, elegant, rich-looking ensemble Ashley wore to the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Finalists Celebration in 2013.

One half of the CFDA Award-winning design duo arrived at the function wearing The Row head-to-toe, naturally. She styled a white tee and a boxy black V-neck sweater over a navy silk gown, and accessorized with simple pearl drop earrings, a diamond ring and a black leather top-handle handbag. Ashley's beauty was just as understated but considered, her hair half-parted and pulled into a loose low bun, her eyes encircled in slightly smudged dark brown eyeliner to bring out her green eyes. It's a Manhattan lady-who-lunches uniform that doesn't feel too stuffy but is still luxurious and aspirational, that someone without an Upper East Side zip code (or a The Row budget) can recreate.

Shop Olsen-inspired, luxe-looking V-neck knits in the gallery, below.

