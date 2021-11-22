Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
29 Wishlist-Worthy Gifts by AAPI-Owned Brands
29 Wishlist-Worthy Gifts by AAPI-Owned Brands

Featuring outfit-making accessories and must-have home accents.
Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

While shopping for your loved ones this holiday season, a great way to put your purchasing power to good use is to support and uplift brands and makers from historically marginalized communities.

We've compiled a list of gifts from Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI)-owned businesses, ranging from Gen Z-approved jewelry designers to cult beauty labels, that will take care of several people on your list and, most importantly, amplify and share the work of these creatives. Shop these must-have presents in the gallery below.

poketo vase
svnr earring
jw pei bag
29
Gallery
29 Images

