26 Extremely Good Beauty Gifts From Black-Owned Brands

Photo: Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

Still struggling with what to gift the beauty lover in your life this year? Allow us to help out, with a selection of 26 extremely good hair, makeup, skin-care, fragrance and wellness picks from Black-owned brands to give this year. We've rounded up a top selection of decadent body butters for extreme pampering, dazzling palettes to inspire party-ready makeup looks, luxurious hair-care sets, fancy candles to cozy up to and so much more.

Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) them all.

26 Gallery 26 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.