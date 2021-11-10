The 32 Very Best Beauty Gift Sets to Give in 2021

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

What's even better than gifting a loved one a beauty product that makes them feel pampered and special? Gifting them multiple beauty products that do so — all wrapped up in a cute, conveniently packaged kit. Gift sets are among the most popular beauty buys around the holiday season, and with good reason. For 2021, brands went all in on curating perfectly grouped product pairings, bringing their most popular formulas together and offering remarkable values not seen year-round.

In the galleries bellow, we've rounded up 32 standout beauty gift sets to check off every name on your list this year. Spanning makeup, skin care, hair care and fragrance, there's something for just about everyone (and every budget).

Makeup Gift Sets

7 Gallery 7 Images

Skin-Care Gift Sets

11 Gallery 11 Images

Hair-Care Gift Sets

8 Gallery 8 Images

Fragrance Gift Sets

6 Gallery 6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.