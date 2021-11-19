Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
17 Fragrance Gifts Your Loved Ones Will Actually Be Excited to Receive
These perfume sets, oils and gift boxes are anything but generic.
We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

As far as beauty gifts go, those in the fragrance genre can sometimes feel a little generic. Like a tie for Father's Day or a Starbucks gift card for... anything, perfume can have a sort of impersonal vibe that says, "Here, I honestly didn't know what else to get you." But it doesn't have to.

Beyond simply choosing a scent tailored to your giftee's personality and taste, seeking out a unique indie brand, specialized packaging, exclusive designer set or innovative format (roll-on oils!) can go a long way toward making a fragrance gift feel thoughtful and meaningful. With that in mind, we've rounded up 17 truly special perfume sets, oils and gift boxes that are anything but generic. 

Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) them all.

henry-rose-playground
17
Gallery
17 Images

