November 29, 2021
Here Are All the Must-See New York City Holiday Windows
Here Are All the Must-See New York City Holiday Windows

Photo: BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue/Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

It's that time of year again, when you can walk up and down New York City's Fifth Avenue and be met with some of the most dazzling, festive window displays that instantly get you in the holiday spirit. 

This year, Saks Fifth Avenue partnered with the Obama Foundation on its holiday campaign, and had Michelle Obama do the honors of lighting up the iconic retailer at its annual window unveiling. Up Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman is all about celebrating the present, with colorful — and very fashion-y — vignettes representing different feelings we want to hold onto and remember. Then, 59th Street, Bloomingdale's has reinterpreted a range of holiday scenes for its "Give Happy" display.

Even if you can't make it up to New York City this season, you can check out all the must-see 2021 holiday window displays in the galleries below.

Bergdorf Goodman

Bloomingdales

Saks Fifth Avenue

