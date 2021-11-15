Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
41 Unique Gifts by Black-Owned Brands
41 Unique Gifts by Black-Owned Brands

Eschew the obvious and buy Black with these special (and stylish) pieces.
Eschew the obvious and buy Black with these special (and stylish) pieces.

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

If you're going to be spending money on gifts this holiday season, why not invest that money into the Black community while you're at it? While we always include Black-owned and -founded brands in our shopping roundups at Fashionista, we also felt it would be worth curating some of our favorite finds into one place for those interested.

We also think this particular guide is ideal for those looking for something unique and unexpected. Beyond having Black creatives behind them (or perhaps because of that), these clothes and accessories — many of them hand-crafted in small quantities — feel extra special, and unlike anything else your loved ones are likely to receive.

From cozy socks and sweatshirts, to gorgeous and distinctive jewelry, to handbags and scarves that are sure to collect compliments, there's something for everyone. Shop these highly giftable items in the gallery below.

