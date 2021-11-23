Great Outfits in Fashion History: Blake Lively's Entire Press Tour for 'A Simple Favor'

Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

A hill I will absolutely and gladly die on is that the 2018 Paul Feig movie "A Simple Favor" is an underrated masterpiece. Not only does it deliver a genre-defying mix of thriller and comedy, the costumes — by award-winning costume designer Renée Ehrlich Kalfus — led to some of the most important suiting moments ever captured on film. Who could forget Blake Lively as the mysterious Emily, ripping off a dickie before mixing the perfect martini or slinking through a graveyard in a pinstripe suit and a walking cane. (The cane, by the way, was snapped up by Lively from director Feig himself for the scene in what I can only call a fit of divine inspiration.)

In the movie, Lively's costumes are primarily Ralph Lauren suits paired with Christian Louboutin heels (Feig being a loyal customer of the former, Lively a close personal friend of the latter), almost always worn with a curation of Maria Tash earrings that has been influencing my own personal jewelry style for years now.

For the press tour to promote "A Simple Favor," Lively leaned into the theme, naturally, copying her on-screen alter-ego and wearing almost exclusively suits for every occasion. There was the Givenchy number with sparkling tails in New York, and the pastel pink Ralph Lauren Collection set complete with mint colored tie in Paris; a custom Sonia Rykiel dress at CinemaCon and an all-white Ralph & Russo look at the MTV VMAs.

The commitment to a motif created what I personally think is one of the most impactful press tour moments for a celebrity in years — and it's enough to make me, almost strictly a dress woman myself, want to buy a few matching menswear-inspired pieces myself.

Shop Lively-inspired suit sets here:

