November 3, 2021
Publish date:

BPCM Is Hiring An Account Executive, Fashion In New York, NY

We are looking for energetic, positive candidates with strong media relations, pitch comfort, excellent editorial contacts and in-depth knowledge of the fashion and luxury industries. Must have 3-5 years of experience.
BPCM is looking for a talented individual to join our Fashion Department as an Account Executive. The ideal candidate should have experience in men’s and women’s fashion & accessories. Luxury client experience is a plus. We are looking for energetic, positive candidates with strong media relations, pitch comfort, excellent editorial contacts and in-depth knowledge of the fashion and luxury industries. Our agency offers a unique environment that fosters individual growth and encourages proactive teamwork. Our employees enjoy a collaborative, supportive atmosphere with like-minded individuals.

Must have three to five years of experience in fashion/lifestyle PR or Marketing, either in an agency or in-house environment. Proven track record of securing press placements, with experience in drafting press releases, developing creative story angles and crafting well-written pitches. You will get to manage a portfolio of fashion accounts alongside senior team members, develop communication plans, implement public relations tactics, and coach junior team members.

Responsibilities will be (but are not limited to):

· Securing strategic press coverage (features as well as product placement) in national and key regional magazines, newspapers, TV and online media outlets.
· Maintaining strong editorial relationships across multiple levels, including Fashion Directors, key fashion editors, relevant fashion stylists and bloggers
· Exhibiting strong writing, communication, and presentation skills to effectively articulate ideas to clients, agency, and colleagues
· Plan, develop and advise clients on integrated and measurable PR strategies
· Multitasking across multiple client accounts and projects under deadline
· Ensuring that key milestones and projects are on track, within prescribed timelines and on budget
· Ensuring that client and editorial requests are fulfilled, delivered on time and are value-producing
· Creation, maintenance, and timely distribution of editorial reports, press and budgetary tracking documents.
· Generating creative ideas and solutions to everyday challenges
· Working with the senior staff to manage client initiatives and taking ownership for specific projects without supervision
· Brainstorming creative partnership and activation ideas for clients
· Identifying on-brand influencers for organic seeding and dressing opportunities

Desired Skills & Experience:

· MUST HAVE 3-5 years of experience working with luxury brands in an agency or in-house setting for PR, Marketing and/or VIP Services.
· College degree – ideally in Communications, Journalism, Public Relations, Marketing, or a related field.
· Established relationships across men’s and women’s outlets
· Strategic and innovative with overall knowledge of fashion and celebrity culture

