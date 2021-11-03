BPCM Is Hiring An Account Executive, Fashion In New York, NY

We are looking for energetic, positive candidates with strong media relations, pitch comfort, excellent editorial contacts and in-depth knowledge of the fashion and luxury industries. Must have 3-5 years of experience.

BPCM is looking for a talented individual to join our Fashion Department as an Account Executive. The ideal candidate should have experience in men’s and women’s fashion & accessories. Luxury client experience is a plus. We are looking for energetic, positive candidates with strong media relations, pitch comfort, excellent editorial contacts and in-depth knowledge of the fashion and luxury industries. Our agency offers a unique environment that fosters individual growth and encourages proactive teamwork. Our employees enjoy a collaborative, supportive atmosphere with like-minded individuals.

Must have three to five years of experience in fashion/lifestyle PR or Marketing, either in an agency or in-house environment. Proven track record of securing press placements, with experience in drafting press releases, developing creative story angles and crafting well-written pitches. You will get to manage a portfolio of fashion accounts alongside senior team members, develop communication plans, implement public relations tactics, and coach junior team members.

Responsibilities will be (but are not limited to):



· Securing strategic press coverage (features as well as product placement) in national and key regional magazines, newspapers, TV and online media outlets.

· Maintaining strong editorial relationships across multiple levels, including Fashion Directors, key fashion editors, relevant fashion stylists and bloggers

· Exhibiting strong writing, communication, and presentation skills to effectively articulate ideas to clients, agency, and colleagues

· Plan, develop and advise clients on integrated and measurable PR strategies

· Multitasking across multiple client accounts and projects under deadline

· Ensuring that key milestones and projects are on track, within prescribed timelines and on budget

· Ensuring that client and editorial requests are fulfilled, delivered on time and are value-producing

· Creation, maintenance, and timely distribution of editorial reports, press and budgetary tracking documents.

· Generating creative ideas and solutions to everyday challenges

· Working with the senior staff to manage client initiatives and taking ownership for specific projects without supervision

· Brainstorming creative partnership and activation ideas for clients

· Identifying on-brand influencers for organic seeding and dressing opportunities