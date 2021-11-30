Great Outfits in Fashion History: Chanel Iman in a Feathered Frock

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

It's no secret that I'm a fan of the more "fun" elements you can bring into your wardrobe, whether that's a well-placed sequin or a jazzy hair accessory. And really, what could be more fun than feathers? Our bird friends have it right: Nothing makes a dramatic entrance better than a fluttering of light and airy feathers.

That's why I love this Chanel Iman look, from an event at Milan Fashion Week in 2010, so much. At first glance, there's nothing terribly exciting about an all-black outfit; layering a black sheath Gucci dress over black lace tights with black sandals is a style move that plays it safe. But that completely feathered bust line changes it all! I can only imagine how it looked slinking through a party, a light breeze creating movement in a way that begs to be noticed. That's the magic of a feathered piece, no matter if it's bold — like Iman's dress — or subtle in the form of an accessory. Add a few feathers into your wardrobe this season with these festive picks:

