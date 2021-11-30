Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
22 Legit Thoughtful Gifts That Give Back
22 Legit Thoughtful Gifts That Give Back

Do a little extra good this holiday season.
Do a little extra good this holiday season.

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

When it comes to giving back, it's always best to give directly — to the groups doing the work on the ground, to the communities that know what they need, to the organizations that align with your values. During that time of year where we pause to reflect on the past and on what our future may hold, a donation on behalf of a loved one is always an incredibly thoughtful, appreciated gift. 

The holidays also tend to bring with them more opportunities to weave giving back into your spending  — through special capsule collections (Bergdorf Goods is donating 5% of proceeds from the edit to City Harvest, while the Saks x the Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance edit will give all net proceeds to the organization and its efforts to empower adolescent girls through education) or through more attention on the brands that have built this into their business model. With that in mind, we're rounding up the best of the holiday gifts that give back this holiday season. 

State bags
22
Gallery
22 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

