Must Read: Chiara Ferragni Launches Makeup, What Gen-Z Investors Mean for Fashion

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Chiara Ferragni launches makeup

On Thursday, Chiara Ferragni announced the launch of her first makeup collection under her namesake brand, which will be available in Italy, Spain and Portugal exclusively at the Douglas perfumery chain, as well as online at the retailer's website and on her brand's own site. The collection includes three shades of lipstick, a mascara, an eye-shadow palette, a blush and a brow gel, all clad in pink, sparkly packaging featuring Ferragni's signature blue eye logo. {WWD}

What Gen-Z investors mean for fashion

M.C. Nanda writes about "a growing number of Gen-Z venture capitalists and investors pioneering new approaches in the space and translating their personal brand and community-building savvy into investment positions" and explores the implications for the fashion industry. One point of note, per Nanda: "Gen-Z is now focusing its energy towards companies that align with their own ethics and personal values, ranging from sustainability to mental health." {Business of Fashion}

How the red carpet got fun again

Nick Remsen examines how the pandemic has changed the red carpet for the better, making it "freer — and more fearless — than ever" for Elle. "This year's red-carpet looks feel enlivened by a refreshed, charged-up sense of dynamic liberty — with resultant confidence, ownership, openness and often boldness — regardless of whether someone is going for the low-key, the high-wattage or something in between. All that adaptation also seems to have emboldened wardrobe decision-making, with consistently joyous and optimistic outfits spotted from labels large and small." {Elle}

Why mohair is currently trending in menswear

GQ's Cam Wolf welcomes us to "the era of Bro-Hair," crediting mohair as the "biggest, fuzziest fabric in menswear" right now. "In menswear, there is nothing bigger than mohair, the shaggy wool comprising the sweaters and cardigans of the moment," he writes, citing pieces by Marni, Awake NY, John Elliott, Isabel Marant, Brownstone, The Elder Statesman, Supreme and more. "Mohair’s tactility is the engine that keeps the Bro-Hair trend chugging. The sweaters have a look of something that's lived a long life," notes Wolf. {GQ}

16Arlington Designer Federica 'Kikka' Cavenati passes away at 28

Federica "Kikka" Cavenati, London-based cofounder and designer of 16Arlington passed away on Oct. 18 at age 28, "following a short and sudden illness," reports WWD. Alongside life partner Marco Capaldo, Cavenati built the brand, which the duo founded in 2017, into a "go-to label for the party set and a commercial and critical success," as Natalie Theodosi puts it. Lena Dunham also penned a tribute to Cavenati for British Vogue. {WWD/British Vogue}

