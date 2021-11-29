Great Outfits in Fashion History: Chloë Sevigny in a Printed Silk Dress at the Golden Globes

Chloe Sevigny at the Golden Globe Awards in 2000. Photo: Brenda Chase Online USA, Inc.

Chloë Sevigny's archive of cool outfits spans her three-decade-long career in front of the camera. While she was known as the "downtown girl of the moment" in the early 2000s, there were several occasions where the actor looked primed for an uptown brunch — albeit one at a restaurant with a menu that contains more inventive forms of avocado toast. Example: the printed silk midi dress and a bright red lip she wore to the 2000 Golden Globes.

If not for the plunging, deep-v neckline, Sevigny's look could've hung next to a Diane Von Furstenburg wrap dress as a personality-baring work dress. The print — a Connect Four-style spotted pattern — is a much more modern take on your run-of-the-mill polka dots. Plus, the way the silhouette freely clings to the body gives it a subtle sex appeal. Sevigny completed the look with sparkly diamond dangly earrings, gold bangles and a satin pointed-toe pump.

