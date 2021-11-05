CL COLLECTIVE IS HIRING PR INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY

CL Collective is a content and communications agency based in NYC that works with jewelry and accessories brands. We are seeking motivated, reliable and enthusiastic PR interns in New York, to start immediately. This position is remote.

Responsibilities:

- Assist with building and updating master media lists and press contact lists

- Manage sample coordination, including runs in the city

- Be able to attend and assist on set for client photoshoots

- Monitoring credits and features in print and online media

- Brainstorming creative ideas, pitch angles and other content

- Assist with drafting pitches, compiling research and reporting



Requirements:

- Be in college or have a College degree with background in Public Relations/Communications, Media/Journalism or English preferred

- Relevant internship or job experience a plus

- Excellent communication and writing skills

- Attention to detail and multitasking abilities

- Able to work productively in a startup environment both virtually or in person

- Be able to commit 3-4 months



We offer a flexible schedule and the opportunity to work remotely. To be considered, please submit a resume to hello@cl-collective.com.