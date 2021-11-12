Communité Is Hiring An Influencer Marketing Coordinator In New York, NY

Communité, a leading PR and influencer marketing agency specializing in fashion and beauty, is seeking an Influencer Marketing Coordinator, with 1-2 years of relevant industry experience. This person will work with best-in-class brands and talent to maximize the strength and reach of influencer marketing. This is a two-fold position, you will 1) assist in management of select influencer/tastemaker talent and project manage the details of their brand partnerships and 2) assist in casting and managing influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of our brand clients.

The ideal candidate has an interest in fashion and beauty and passionately follows influencers and content creators in the social media space. They are hyper-organized and detail-oriented! The best fit for this role is someone who is self-motivated and thrives in a fast-paced agency environment. They are willing to go beyond the job description to bring new ideas and opportunities, and support our client’s and agency’s rapid growth.

Responsibilities:

Talent Management

In partnership with the team, act as a the day-to-day project manager to existing talent roster on their brand partnerships

Handle all project details including product selects, due dates and scheduling

Act as the main point-person for information and requests for talent and brand partners

Organize and maintain all inbound and outbound brand partnership conversations on behalf of talent

Keep track of all pricing, terms and contracts

Move contracts along in a timely manner

Create invoices for projects once complete and oversee timely payment to talent

Campaign Management

Assist with influencer strategy for each client/campaign

Support each campaign from start-to-finish, under the direction of the Founder

Create casting documents of potential talent that fits each client’s specific brand and objectives

Prioritizes DE&I with all talent and campaigns

Develop creative and messaging briefs for each campaign

Keep track of all talent and terms

Maximize and manage campaign budgets

Prepare contracts

Build measurable recaps and reports to demonstrate campaign performance to clients

Stay on top of the latest talent and trends

Track and analyze performance of influencer campaigns, content, and conversion rates to estimate ROI and advise on best strategies

Perform competitive analysis, industry research, and continually assess best practices and KPIs in a constantly changing landscape

Requirements:

At least 1-2 years of work or internship experience in relevant fields including influencer marketing, fashion and / or beauty

Existing knowledge of leading influencers and content creators

Personal passion for influencer marketing, discovering new talent, tracking brands and campaigns, knowing who is cool and new to the scene

Balance of both creative and strategic thinking, this person must have the equal ability to cast a campaign aligned with the brand’s aesthetic, while delivering on performance marketing goals

The basics of performance data and reporting

Must be highly organized and have excellent time management and multi-tasking skills

Super detail oriented

A strong, natural and persuasive communicator, both written and verbal

Willingness to work in a fast-paced environment, able to thrive in ambiguity and create a personal path forward

Adaptable and flexible and take a proactive approach to your work

Strong work ethic and performs well under pressure

Personally active and engaged in online platforms and social media

Please send resumes to info@communite.co with the Subject: INFLUENCER MARKETING COORDINATOR