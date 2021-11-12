Communité Is Hiring An Influencer Marketing Manager In New York, NY

Communité, a leading PR and influencer marketing agency specializing in fashion and beauty, is seeking an Influencer Marketing Manager, with at least 5+ of relevant industry experience.

Communité, a leading PR and influencer marketing agency specializing in fashion and beauty, is seeking an Influencer Marketing Manager, with at least 5+ of relevant industry experience. This person will work with best-in-class brands and talent to maximize the strength and reach of influencer marketing. This is a two-fold position, you will 1) manage select influencer/tastemaker talent and handle all of their strategy and brand partnerships and 2) cast, develop, execute and manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of our brand clients.

The ideal candidate has experience working with a range of brands, influencers and content creators with concrete experience in contract negotiation and brand partnerships. The best fit for this role is someone who is self-motivated and thrives in a fast-paced agency environment. They are willing to go beyond the job description to bring new ideas and opportunities, and support our client’s and agency’s rapid growth.

Responsibilities:

Talent Management

In partnership with the Founder, act as a the day-to-day manager to existing talent roster

Drive strategy for their positioning and growth

Bring in new talent to manage and grow the roster

Bring in new brand and agency relationships to leverage for potential partnerships

Manage all inbound and outbound brand partnership conversations on behalf of talent

Negotiate all pricing, terms and contracts

Review all contracts, provide redlines and finalize with brands

Manage the Communications Coordinator who handle project management

Oversee financing and timely payment to talent

Campaign Management

Develop the influencer strategy for each client/campaign

Execute each campaign from start-to-finish, under the direction of the Founder, and with the support of the Communications Coordinator

Create casting documents of potential talent that fits each client’s specific brand and objectives

Prioritizes DE&I with all talent and campaigns

Develop creative and messaging briefs for each campaign

Negotiate all talent and terms

Maximize and manage campaign budgets

Prepare / review contracts

Oversee and approve measurable recaps and reports to demonstrate campaign performance to clients

Bring your successful influencer relationships and network to Communité and our clients

Innovate and enhance our influencer marketing approach, staying on top of the latest talent and trends

Track and analyze performance of influencer campaigns, content, and conversion rates to estimate ROI and advise on best strategies

Perform competitive analysis, industry research, and continually assess best practices and KPIs in a constantly changing landscape

Requirements:

At least 5+ years working in influencer marketing, agency or brand, in the fashion and / or beauty industries

Extensive networks across online talent, agencies and brands to leverage on behalf of the agency and our clients

Expert level of knowledge in influencer marketing, include who’s who in talent, agencies, best practices, market and pricing standards

Personal passion for influencer marketing, discovering new talent, tracking brands and campaigns, knowing who is cool and new to the scene

Extensive experience with influencer marketing contracts, both writing contracts and reviewing them

Balance of both creative and strategic thinking, this person must have the equal ability to cast a campaign aligned with the brand’s aesthetic, while delivering on performance marketing goals

Strong knowledge of performance data and reporting

Must be highly organized and have excellent time management and multi-tasking skills

Deliver results while remaining flexible and open to new ways of working

A strong, natural and persuasive communicator, both written and verbal

Experience working in a fast-paced environment, able to thrive in ambiguity and create a personal path forward

Adaptable and flexible and take a proactive approach to your work, with minimum oversight or guidance.

Strong work ethic and performs well under pressure

Personally active and engaged in online platforms and social media

DO NOT APPLY TO THIS POSITION IF YOU HAVE NOT PERSONALLY MANAGED INFLUENCER MARKETING TALENT AND/OR BRAND CAMPAIGNS. ONLY THOSE WITH THAT SPECIFIC EXPERIENCE WILL BE CONSIDERED.



Please send resumes to info@communite.co with the Subject: INFLUENCER MARKETING MANAGER