Communité Is Hiring An Influencer Marketing Manager In New York, NY
Communité, a leading PR and influencer marketing agency specializing in fashion and beauty, is seeking an Influencer Marketing Manager, with at least 5+ of relevant industry experience. This person will work with best-in-class brands and talent to maximize the strength and reach of influencer marketing. This is a two-fold position, you will 1) manage select influencer/tastemaker talent and handle all of their strategy and brand partnerships and 2) cast, develop, execute and manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of our brand clients.
The ideal candidate has experience working with a range of brands, influencers and content creators with concrete experience in contract negotiation and brand partnerships. The best fit for this role is someone who is self-motivated and thrives in a fast-paced agency environment. They are willing to go beyond the job description to bring new ideas and opportunities, and support our client’s and agency’s rapid growth.
Responsibilities:
Talent Management
- In partnership with the Founder, act as a the day-to-day manager to existing talent roster
- Drive strategy for their positioning and growth
- Bring in new talent to manage and grow the roster
- Bring in new brand and agency relationships to leverage for potential partnerships
- Manage all inbound and outbound brand partnership conversations on behalf of talent
- Negotiate all pricing, terms and contracts
- Review all contracts, provide redlines and finalize with brands
- Manage the Communications Coordinator who handle project management
- Oversee financing and timely payment to talent
Campaign Management
- Develop the influencer strategy for each client/campaign
- Execute each campaign from start-to-finish, under the direction of the Founder, and with the support of the Communications Coordinator
- Create casting documents of potential talent that fits each client’s specific brand and objectives
- Prioritizes DE&I with all talent and campaigns
- Develop creative and messaging briefs for each campaign
- Negotiate all talent and terms
- Maximize and manage campaign budgets
- Prepare / review contracts
- Oversee and approve measurable recaps and reports to demonstrate campaign performance to clients
- Bring your successful influencer relationships and network to Communité and our clients
- Innovate and enhance our influencer marketing approach, staying on top of the latest talent and trends
- Track and analyze performance of influencer campaigns, content, and conversion rates to estimate ROI and advise on best strategies
- Perform competitive analysis, industry research, and continually assess best practices and KPIs in a constantly changing landscape
Requirements:
- At least 5+ years working in influencer marketing, agency or brand, in the fashion and / or beauty industries
- Extensive networks across online talent, agencies and brands to leverage on behalf of the agency and our clients
- Expert level of knowledge in influencer marketing, include who’s who in talent, agencies, best practices, market and pricing standards
- Personal passion for influencer marketing, discovering new talent, tracking brands and campaigns, knowing who is cool and new to the scene
- Extensive experience with influencer marketing contracts, both writing contracts and reviewing them
- Balance of both creative and strategic thinking, this person must have the equal ability to cast a campaign aligned with the brand’s aesthetic, while delivering on performance marketing goals
- Strong knowledge of performance data and reporting
- Must be highly organized and have excellent time management and multi-tasking skills
- Deliver results while remaining flexible and open to new ways of working
- A strong, natural and persuasive communicator, both written and verbal
- Experience working in a fast-paced environment, able to thrive in ambiguity and create a personal path forward
- Adaptable and flexible and take a proactive approach to your work, with minimum oversight or guidance.
- Strong work ethic and performs well under pressure
- Personally active and engaged in online platforms and social media
DO NOT APPLY TO THIS POSITION IF YOU HAVE NOT PERSONALLY MANAGED INFLUENCER MARKETING TALENT AND/OR BRAND CAMPAIGNS. ONLY THOSE WITH THAT SPECIFIC EXPERIENCE WILL BE CONSIDERED.
Please send resumes to info@communite.co with the Subject: INFLUENCER MARKETING MANAGER