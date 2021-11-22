95+ Cyber Monday Beauty Sales That You Won't Want To Miss
Black Friday loves to tease our wallets with some pretty incredible sales — then Cyber Monday brings the irresistible discounts: Great beauty buys come in even bigger bundles, and must-have skin-care products come with double the savings. To help you navigate the massive sea of beauty sales, we've rounded up a can't-miss list of our favorites below. Happy shopping!
Makeup
bareMinerals: 30% off sitewide; gift with $75 purchase and 2x points.
Charlotte Tilbury: Discounts on select products.
Cle Cosmetics: 40% off sitewide.
Clé de Peau Beaute: 15% off of $200; 20% off of $300; 25% off of $500; 50% off last call; deluxe sample grab bag with purchase.
Ctzn Cosmetics: 25% off sitewide.
e.l.f. Cosmetics: 40% off all purchases of $30 or more.
Freck Beauty: 30% off sitewide (excludes the Best of Freck Duo).
Glamnetic: 35% off sitewide with code BF35.
Glossier: 20% off sitewide.
Goop Beauty: 20% off.
HipDot Cosmetics: 50% off select items with code GET50.
Ilia Beauty: 20% off sitewide with code REVIVE20.
Kevyn Aucoin: Up to 40% off all products.
Kulfi Beauty: 20% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY21.
L'Oréal Paris: 20% off bestsellers.
Make: 20% off orders over $50 with code TURKEY.
Merit: 20% off sitewide.
Roen: 30% off sitewide.
Saie: 15% off sitewide; 20% off when you spend $60 or more; 25% off when you spend $75 or more.
Shespoke: Get one, gift one custom lipstick.
Smashbox: 30% off sitewide.
Space Nk: Up to 25% off sitewide.
Tanais: 20% off all orders with code TANAISHOLIDAY20; 30% off all orders over $100 with code TANAISHOLIDAY30.
Tower 28: 20% off sitewide.
Urban Decay: 40% off sitewide.
W3ll People: 25% off all orders.
Hair
Arey: With each purchase of The System shoppers will receive Port x Polish's Classic Black Pill Box.
Coco & Eve: 50% off sitewide.
Color&Co: 40% off all/any hair care for new subscribers using code CYBER2021.
Daily Dose: 30% off your purchase with code 30CYBER.
Design Essentials: 30% off sitewide.
Eva NYC: 50% off sitewide.
Fable & Mane: 20% off sitewide; special savings on bundles.
Function of Beauty: 20% off when you spend $50; 30% off when you spend $75; 40% off when you spend over $100.
Gemmist: 30% off all individual Gemmist products with code BFCM30.
Hally: 25% off your purchase.
Kératase: 25% off sitewide.
Kōv Essentials: Buy one, get one 50% off.
Natura: 35% off sitewide.
Playa: 25% off sitewide with code EFFORTLESS; free The Brush with all orders over $75.
Prose: $10 off when you subscribe and purchase three or more products.
Sienna Naturals: Buy one, get one free with code HOLIDAY.
Yummy Extensions: 30% off.
Verb: 30% off sitewide.
Nails
Bare Hands: 15% off sitewide.
Côte: 50% off all polishes.
Ella+Mila: Buy three, get two free.
Nailboo: 20% off sitewide with a purchase of $90 or more.
Sparitual: Up to 60% off.
Tenoverten: 25% off sitewide.
Skin
54 Thrones: 20% off sitewide.
Acaderma: Up to 50% off sitewide.
AcneFree: 40% off sitewide.
Alaffia: 20% off sitewide.
Anové: 20% off sitewide with code FRIDAY.
Athena Club: 30% off sitewide.
Bali Body: 30% off sitewide.
Bathing Culture: 15% off orders under $50; 25% off orders over $100.
Beautyologie: 20% off all products.
The Better Skin Co.: Up to 70% off siteiwde.
Billie: 20% off purchases over $30 with code YES20.
Bondi Sands: 40% off sitewide.
Borboleta: 25% off sitewide.
Boscia: 35% off select products with code WMONDAY35.
Bubble: 30% off sitewide.
C'est Moi Beauty: 25% off all products with code ALLCALM.
Dermaflash: 30% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY30.
Dr.Jart+: 25% off sitewide.
Eve Lom: 40% off sitewide.
Everyday Humans: 30% off sitewide.
FaceGym: 20% off all tools and 20% off 30-day Class Pass packages.
The Feelist: 35% off sitewide with code BFCM21.
Fitish: Up to 40% off select products.
Fleur & Bee: 50% off sitewide with code BFCM2021.
Hanni: 25% off on purchases over $30.
Harry's: 30% off bundles with code BUNDLE30.
Henry Rose: Get any two 8ml Travel Spray for $40.
Herbivore: 25% off sitewide (excludes sets).
Hey Dewy: 20% off with code BFCM20.
Knc Beauty: 25% off your purchase.
Kora Organics: 20% off sitewide with code GLOWBRIGHT20.
Loum: 35% off sitewide.
Malaya Organics: 25% off with code THANKYOU25.
Marlow: 20% off sitewide.
Megababe: 20% off sitewide.
Murad: 30% off sitewide and a free full-size Vita-C with a purchase of $150.
Native: 30% off orders of $35 or more.
Naturopathica: 25% off sitewide.
Ogee: 20% off sitewide with code GIFTGLOW.
Olay: 25% off sitewide; up to 60% off on clearance.
Opte: Discounts on select products.
Origins: 30% off your purchase; gift with purchase.
Orpheus: 30% off on all orders over $100 with code SLOWBF.
Pai Skincare: Up to 40% off new bundles; 20% off sitewide.
Paula's Choice: 20% off sitewide; 30% off Cyber Monday Kit.
Peach not Plastic: 25% off clean beauty.
Pink Moon: Up to 30% off select products.
Plus: 20% off sitewide.
Rosen Skincare: Buy one, get one free with code CYBER1.
Rozuri: 25% off sitewide.
Shaun Leon: 30% off sitewide.
Shea Radiance: 20% off sitewide with code BLACK20.
Shikō Beauty: Free Dassai Facial Mask with $50 purchase.
Sio Beauty: 25% off with code CYBERMONDAY.
Summer Fridays: 20% off sitewide with code SFXCW.
Supergoop!: 20% off sitewide with code CYBER2021.
Tahnyc: 20% off sitewide.
Touchland: 20% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY20.
When Life Gives You Lemons: 20% off sitewide; gift with purchase.
Zo Skin Health: Spend $250 or more and receive a free Intense Eye Creme with Sleeping Mask.
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.
