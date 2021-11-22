Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
95+ Cyber Monday Beauty Sales That You Won't Want To Miss
Double the savings, double the fun.
Photo: Imaxtree

Black Friday loves to tease our wallets with some pretty incredible sales — then Cyber Monday brings the irresistible discounts: Great beauty buys come in even bigger bundles, and must-have skin-care products come with double the savings. To help you navigate the massive sea of beauty sales, we've rounded up a can't-miss list of our favorites below. Happy shopping! 

Makeup

bareMinerals: 30% off sitewide; gift with $75 purchase and 2x points. 

Charlotte Tilbury: Discounts on select products. 

Cle Cosmetics: 40% off sitewide. 

Clé de Peau Beaute: 15% off of $200; 20% off of $300; 25% off of $500; 50% off last call; deluxe sample grab bag with purchase. 

Ctzn Cosmetics: 25% off sitewide. 

e.l.f. Cosmetics: 40% off all purchases of $30 or more. 

Freck Beauty: 30% off sitewide (excludes the Best of Freck Duo). 

Glamnetic: 35% off sitewide with code BF35. 

Glossier: 20% off sitewide. 

Goop Beauty: 20% off. 

HipDot Cosmetics: 50% off select items with code GET50. 

Ilia Beauty: 20% off sitewide with code REVIVE20. 

Kevyn Aucoin: Up to 40% off all products. 

Kulfi Beauty: 20% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY21. 

L'Oréal Paris: 20% off bestsellers. 

Make: 20% off orders over $50 with code TURKEY. 

Merit: 20% off sitewide. 

Roen: 30% off sitewide. 

Saie: 15% off sitewide; 20% off when you spend $60 or more; 25% off when you spend $75 or more. 

Shespoke: Get one, gift one custom lipstick

Smashbox: 30% off sitewide. 

Space Nk: Up to 25% off sitewide. 

Tanais: 20% off all orders with code TANAISHOLIDAY20; 30% off all orders over $100 with code TANAISHOLIDAY30. 

Tower 28: 20% off sitewide. 

Urban Decay: 40% off sitewide. 

W3ll People: 25% off all orders. 

Hair

Arey: With each purchase of The System shoppers will receive Port x Polish's Classic Black Pill Box

Coco & Eve: 50% off sitewide. 

Color&Co: 40% off all/any hair care for new subscribers using code CYBER2021. 

Daily Dose: 30% off your purchase with code 30CYBER. 

Design Essentials: 30% off sitewide. 

Eva NYC: 50% off sitewide. 

Fable & Mane: 20% off sitewide; special savings on bundles.  

Function of Beauty: 20% off when you spend $50; 30% off when you spend $75; 40% off when you spend over $100. 

Gemmist: 30% off all individual Gemmist products with code BFCM30.

Hally: 25% off your purchase. 

Kératase: 25% off sitewide. 

Kōv Essentials: Buy one, get one 50% off. 

Natura: 35% off sitewide. 

Playa25% off sitewide with code EFFORTLESS; free The Brush with all orders over $75. 

Prose: $10 off when you subscribe and purchase three or more products. 

Sienna Naturals: Buy one, get one free with code HOLIDAY. 

Yummy Extensions: 30% off. 

Verb: 30% off sitewide. 

Nails

Bare Hands: 15% off sitewide. 

Côte: 50% off all polishes. 

Ella+Mila: Buy three, get two free. 

Nailboo: 20% off sitewide with a purchase of $90 or more. 

Sparitual: Up to 60% off. 

Tenoverten: 25% off sitewide. 

Skin

54 Thrones: 20% off sitewide. 

Acaderma: Up to 50% off sitewide. 

AcneFree: 40% off sitewide. 

Alaffia: 20% off sitewide. 

Anové: 20% off sitewide with code FRIDAY. 

Athena Club: 30% off sitewide. 

Bali Body: 30% off sitewide. 

Bathing Culture: 15% off orders under $50; 25% off orders over $100. 

Beautyologie: 20% off all products. 

The Better Skin Co.: Up to 70% off siteiwde. 

Billie: 20% off purchases over $30 with code YES20. 

Bondi Sands: 40% off sitewide. 

Borboleta: 25% off sitewide. 

Boscia: 35% off select products with code WMONDAY35. 

Bubble: 30% off sitewide. 

C'est Moi Beauty: 25% off all products with code ALLCALM. 

Dermaflash: 30% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY30. 

Dr.Jart+: 25% off sitewide. 

Eve Lom: 40% off sitewide. 

Everyday Humans: 30% off sitewide. 

FaceGym: 20% off all tools and 20% off 30-day Class Pass packages. 

The Feelist: 35% off sitewide with code BFCM21. 

Fitish: Up to 40% off select products. 

Fleur & Bee: 50% off sitewide with code BFCM2021. 

Hanni: 25% off on purchases over $30. 

Harry's: 30% off bundles with code BUNDLE30. 

Henry Rose: Get any two 8ml Travel Spray for $40. 

Herbivore: 25% off sitewide (excludes sets). 

Hey Dewy: 20% off with code BFCM20. 

Knc Beauty: 25% off your purchase. 

Kora Organics: 20% off sitewide with code GLOWBRIGHT20. 

Loum: 35% off sitewide. 

Malaya Organics: 25% off with code THANKYOU25. 

Marlow: 20% off sitewide. 

Megababe: 20% off sitewide. 

Murad: 30% off sitewide and a free full-size Vita-C with a purchase of $150. 

Native: 30% off orders of $35 or more.

Naturopathica: 25% off sitewide. 

Ogee: 20% off sitewide with code GIFTGLOW. 

Olay: 25% off sitewide; up to 60% off on clearance. 

Opte: Discounts on select products. 

Origins: 30% off your purchase; gift with purchase. 

Orpheus: 30% off on all orders over $100 with code SLOWBF. 

Pai Skincare: Up to 40% off new bundles; 20% off sitewide. 

Paula's Choice: 20% off sitewide; 30% off Cyber Monday Kit. 

Peach not Plastic: 25% off clean beauty. 

Pink Moon: Up to 30% off select products. 

Plus: 20% off sitewide.  

Rosen Skincare: Buy one, get one free with code CYBER1. 

Rozuri: 25% off sitewide. 

Shaun Leon: 30% off sitewide. 

Shea Radiance: 20% off sitewide with code BLACK20. 

Shikō Beauty: Free Dassai Facial Mask with $50 purchase. 

Sio Beauty: 25% off with code CYBERMONDAY. 

Summer Fridays: 20% off sitewide with code SFXCW. 

Supergoop!: 20% off sitewide with code CYBER2021.  

Tahnyc: 20% off sitewide. 

Touchland: 20% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY20. 

When Life Gives You Lemons: 20% off sitewide; gift with purchase. 

Zo Skin Health: Spend $250 or more and receive a free Intense Eye Creme with Sleeping Mask. 

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

