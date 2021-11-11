Must Read: Questions Arise Around the Daniel Lee/Bottega Veneta Split, The Row Is Launching Scents

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Questions arise around Daniel Lee's departure from Bottega Veneta

A new report in WWD by Luisa Zargani, Joelle Diderich, Miles Socha and Samantha Conti raises more questions about what might've led to the Daniel Lee/Bottega Veneta split. "At a moment when the company is healthy and the brand performing so well, there must have been personal reasons behind this decision, which is clearly a brave one given his successful streak," an anonymous source said. {WWD}

The Row is launching scents

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are debuting their first-ever scents for The Row, the result of a collaboration with L'Oeil du Vert's Haley Alexander van Oosten, Christine Whitney writes in the Wall Street Journal. There are three oils, "all anchored in sandalwood," which will be available to purchase exclusively at The Row stores. {Wall Street Journal}

