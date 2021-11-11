Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Must Read: Questions Arise Around the Daniel Lee/Bottega Veneta Split, The Row Is Launching Scents

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.
Fashion designer Daniel Lee acknowledges the audience on the runway during the Bottega Veneta fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week Fall:Winter 2020-2021

Questions arise around Daniel Lee's departure from Bottega Veneta
A new report in WWD by Luisa Zargani, Joelle Diderich, Miles Socha and Samantha Conti raises more questions about what might've led to the Daniel Lee/Bottega Veneta split. "At a moment when the company is healthy and the brand performing so well, there must have been personal reasons behind this decision, which is clearly a brave one given his successful streak," an anonymous source said. {WWD}

The Row is launching scents
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are debuting their first-ever scents for The Row, the result of a collaboration with L'Oeil du Vert's Haley Alexander van Oosten, Christine Whitney writes in the Wall Street Journal. There are three oils, "all anchored in sandalwood," which will be available to purchase exclusively at The Row stores. {Wall Street Journal}

