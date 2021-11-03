Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Sponsored Story
Publish date:

Danielle Nicole Is Hiring A Creative Marketing Graphic Designer In New York, NY / Remote

Established fashion handbag company specialized in elevated fashion trend licensed handbags based in mid-town Manhattan seeks creative marketing graphic designer with whimsical, trendy, feminine style aesthetic.
Author:
danielle nicole

Established fashion handbag company specialized in elevated fashion trend licensed handbags based in mid-town Manhattan seeks creative marketing graphic designer with whimsical, trendy, feminine style aesthetic.

Must have knowledge around the following properties:

  • Disney
  • Harry Potter
  • Marvel

Recommended Articles

Please submit portfolio with resume to Danielled@danielle-nicole.com, subject line Creative Marketing Graphic Designer.

Responsible for:

  • Social Media/Marketing Graphics
  • Website Design/Email Blasts
  • Innovative and creative ideas

Qualifications:

  • procreate/photoshop illustrator experience
  • branding aesthetic/brand DNA knowledge
  • elevated pop culture fashion sense, knowledge of modern fashion trends.
  • experience creating/working on IG face filters and GIFS
  • typography
  • light animation experience
  • passion and knowledge in license, Disney and Harry Potter
  • 2 + years experience in graphic design
  • Strong attention to detail

Full time

Remote opportunity

Related Stories

ss19-2 danielle nicole
Sponsored Story

Danielle Nicole Is Seeking A Graphic Design Marketing Intern In New York, NY

Handbag brand Danielle Nicole is a line of everyday bags from the modern to the whimsical and magical side of you. Co brands include Disney, Harry Potter, Nintendo, Marvel, and Care Bears.

Jul 8, 2021
ss19-2 danielle nicole
Careers

Danielle Nicole Is Hiring A High End Streetwear Illustrator & Graphic Designer

Established handbag company based in mid-town Manhattan seeks streetwear fashion illustrator/graphic designer.

Aug 14, 2019
Danielle Nicole logo
Sponsored Story

Danielle Nicole Is Hiring A Street Fashion Handbag Designer In New York, NY

Established handbag company based in mid-town Manhattan seeks streetwear fashion graphic designer.

Sep 23, 2019
ss19-2 danielle nicole
Careers

Danielle Nicole Is Hiring A Graphic Designer In New York, NY

Danielle Nicole reflects a sense of casual and relaxed chic, focused on fusing both form and function for the modern woman.

Apr 24, 2019