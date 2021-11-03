Danielle Nicole Is Hiring A Creative Marketing Graphic Designer In New York, NY / Remote
Established fashion handbag company specialized in elevated fashion trend licensed handbags based in mid-town Manhattan seeks creative marketing graphic designer with whimsical, trendy, feminine style aesthetic.
Must have knowledge around the following properties:
- Disney
- Harry Potter
- Marvel
Please submit portfolio with resume to Danielled@danielle-nicole.com, subject line Creative Marketing Graphic Designer.
Responsible for:
- Social Media/Marketing Graphics
- Website Design/Email Blasts
- Innovative and creative ideas
Qualifications:
- procreate/photoshop illustrator experience
- branding aesthetic/brand DNA knowledge
- elevated pop culture fashion sense, knowledge of modern fashion trends.
- experience creating/working on IG face filters and GIFS
- typography
- light animation experience
- passion and knowledge in license, Disney and Harry Potter
- 2 + years experience in graphic design
- Strong attention to detail
Full time
Remote opportunity