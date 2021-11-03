Danielle Nicole Is Hiring A Creative Marketing Graphic Designer In New York, NY / Remote

Established fashion handbag company specialized in elevated fashion trend licensed handbags based in mid-town Manhattan seeks creative marketing graphic designer with whimsical, trendy, feminine style aesthetic.

Must have knowledge around the following properties:

Disney

Harry Potter

Marvel

Please submit portfolio with resume to Danielled@danielle-nicole.com, subject line Creative Marketing Graphic Designer.

Responsible for:

Social Media/Marketing Graphics

Website Design/Email Blasts

Innovative and creative ideas

Qualifications:

procreate/photoshop illustrator experience

branding aesthetic/brand DNA knowledge

elevated pop culture fashion sense, knowledge of modern fashion trends.

experience creating/working on IG face filters and GIFS

typography

light animation experience

passion and knowledge in license, Disney and Harry Potter

2 + years experience in graphic design

Strong attention to detail