DLX Is Seeking Spring '22 PR Interns In New York, NY

DLX is an international communications agency specializing in brand strategy, communication, events, talent casting, and VIP with offices in both Paris in NYC.

DLX NYC is seeking PR Interns to start immediately. Looking for interns that are detail-oriented, multi-taskers, and have excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Requirements:



● Must live or be able to commute to NYC

● Previous internship experience is a plus (but not required)

● Available 2-4 days a week, hours are flexible

● Interest in/knowledge of the fashion, lifestyle, and beauty industries

● Strong understanding of social media

● Proficient in Microsoft Office and Google Sheets

● Have access to a computer/laptop with reliable access to the internet

● Have access to a cellphone with social media applications downloaded

● Previous experience in fashion, PR, social media is a plus!