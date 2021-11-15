Edite Is Hiring A Sales Assistant In New York, NY
Edite is looking for a sales assistant reporting to the Sales Account Executive. The ideal candidate will be a highly organized, growth-driven, and team player. This role will assist in the day-to-day operations of our sales team and include coverage on domestic business.
Primary Responsibilities:
Manage Order Entry
- Coordinate and input orders for assigned wholesale accounts
- Send order to respective accounts
- Update orders with cancellations, additions, or changes
- Process re-orders, returns and swaps
Sample Coordination
- Coordinate sample availability
- Prepare, pack, log, and ship samples
- Tracking/delivering samples and maintaining sample inventory
Marketing tools
- Work with the AE’s and brands to provide look books, brand bio, images to accounts
- Create seasonal product knowledge packets for accounts to share with in store sales associates
- Organize Joor account for all our designers: line sheets- pictures.
- Work with AE on new business development through Instagram and Mailchimp
Market Maintenance
- Greeting buyers arriving for showroom appointments
- Reset the showroom before and after appointments
- Ensure samples are in good condition and properly merchandised
- Helping assist in market appointments
- Helping to prepare for and to work at local trade shows
- Ensure AE’s have all appropriate sales tools, including paperwork and supplies
Adhoc
- Researching target accounts
- Creating marketing materials for account outreach
- Creating and updating immediate inventory line sheets
The ideal candidate :
- Must be passionate about fashion.
- Ability to operate with an agile, growth-driven, entrepreneurial mindset.
- Excellent communicator, verbal and written. Have a strong ability to lay out complex issues clearly.
- Well-organized with attention to details; an acute sense of how to match details to the big picture.
- Must be an excellent team player; possessing the ability to build, foster, and nurture strong relationships.
- Knowledge of Joor a plus
To Apply: Please send your resume to julia.simon@edite.us, subject line Showroom Sales Assistant