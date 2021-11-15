Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Sponsored Story
Publish date:

Edite Is Hiring A Sales Assistant In New York, NY

EDITE showroom is a boutique fashion agency specializing in wholesale and representing an eclectic mix of cutting-edge luxury and contemporary designers with ready-to-wear and accessory collections.
Author:
edite-logo-copie.png

Edite is looking for a sales assistant reporting to the Sales Account Executive. The ideal candidate will be a highly organized, growth-driven, and team player. This role will assist in the day-to-day operations of our sales team and include coverage on domestic business.

Primary Responsibilities:

Manage Order Entry

  • Coordinate and input orders for assigned wholesale accounts
  • Send order to respective accounts
  • Update orders with cancellations, additions, or changes
  • Process re-orders, returns and swaps

Sample Coordination

  • Coordinate sample availability
  • Prepare, pack, log, and ship samples
  • Tracking/delivering samples and maintaining sample inventory

Marketing tools

Recommended Articles

  • Work with the AE’s and brands to provide look books, brand bio, images to accounts
  • Create seasonal product knowledge packets for accounts to share with in store sales associates
  • Organize Joor account for all our designers: line sheets- pictures.
  • Work with AE on new business development through Instagram and Mailchimp

Market Maintenance

  • Greeting buyers arriving for showroom appointments
  • Reset the showroom before and after appointments
  • Ensure samples are in good condition and properly merchandised
  • Helping assist in market appointments
  • Helping to prepare for and to work at local trade shows
  • Ensure AE’s have all appropriate sales tools, including paperwork and supplies

Adhoc

  • Researching target accounts
  • Creating marketing materials for account outreach
  • Creating and updating immediate inventory line sheets

The ideal candidate :

  • Must be passionate about fashion.
  • Ability to operate with an agile, growth-driven, entrepreneurial mindset.
  • Excellent communicator, verbal and written. Have a strong ability to lay out complex issues clearly.
  • Well-organized with attention to details; an acute sense of how to match details to the big picture.
  • Must be an excellent team player; possessing the ability to build, foster, and nurture strong relationships.
  • Knowledge of Joor a plus

To Apply: Please send your resume to julia.simon@edite.us, subject line Showroom Sales Assistant

Related Stories

edite_logo.eps
Careers

EDITE Is Hiring A Showroom Sales Assistant In New York, NY

EDITE showroom is a boutique fashion agency specializing in wholesale and public relations, and representing an eclectic mix of cutting-edge luxury and contemporary designers with ready-to-wear and accessory collections.

Oct 2, 2018
apparel-casual-clothes-934070 pexels Ylanite Koppens
Sponsored Story

EDITE SHOWROOM IS HIRING A WHOLESALE INTERN (NYC)

EDITE showroom is a boutique fashion agency specializing in wholesale and representing an eclectic mix of cutting-edge luxury and contemporary designers with ready-to-wear and accessory collections.

May 28, 2021
pexel - artem bali - accessories-bag-bright-1100790
Careers

EDITE Showroom Is Hiring A Sales Assistant In New York, NY

EDITE showroom is a boutique fashion agency specializing in public relations and wholesale, and representing an eclectic mix of cutting-edge luxury and contemporary designers with ready-to-wear and accessory collections.

May 23, 2019
01.jpg
Careers

EDITE Is Hiring A Sales Account Executive In New York

EDITE showroom is a boutique fashion agency specializing in public relations and wholesale, and representing an eclectic mix of cutting-edge luxury and contemporary designers with ready-to-wear and accessory collections. Candidates must have at least 1 year of wholesales experience.

Apr 21, 2016