Edite Is Hiring A Sales Assistant In New York, NY

EDITE showroom is a boutique fashion agency specializing in wholesale and representing an eclectic mix of cutting-edge luxury and contemporary designers with ready-to-wear and accessory collections.

Edite is looking for a sales assistant reporting to the Sales Account Executive. The ideal candidate will be a highly organized, growth-driven, and team player. This role will assist in the day-to-day operations of our sales team and include coverage on domestic business.

Primary Responsibilities:

Manage Order Entry

Coordinate and input orders for assigned wholesale accounts

Send order to respective accounts

Update orders with cancellations, additions, or changes

Process re-orders, returns and swaps

Sample Coordination

Coordinate sample availability

Prepare, pack, log, and ship samples

Tracking/delivering samples and maintaining sample inventory

Marketing tools

Work with the AE’s and brands to provide look books, brand bio, images to accounts

Create seasonal product knowledge packets for accounts to share with in store sales associates

Organize Joor account for all our designers: line sheets- pictures.

Work with AE on new business development through Instagram and Mailchimp

Market Maintenance

Greeting buyers arriving for showroom appointments

Reset the showroom before and after appointments

Ensure samples are in good condition and properly merchandised

Helping assist in market appointments

Helping to prepare for and to work at local trade shows

Ensure AE’s have all appropriate sales tools, including paperwork and supplies

Adhoc

Researching target accounts

Creating marketing materials for account outreach

Creating and updating immediate inventory line sheets

The ideal candidate :

Must be passionate about fashion.

Ability to operate with an agile, growth-driven, entrepreneurial mindset.

Excellent communicator, verbal and written. Have a strong ability to lay out complex issues clearly.

Well-organized with attention to details; an acute sense of how to match details to the big picture.

Must be an excellent team player; possessing the ability to build, foster, and nurture strong relationships.

Knowledge of Joor a plus

To Apply: Please send your resume to julia.simon@edite.us, subject line Showroom Sales Assistant