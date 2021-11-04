EDITE SHOWROOM IS HIRING A SHOWROOM ASSISTANT INTERN IN NYC (PAID INTERNSHIP)
EDITE showroom is a boutique fashion agency specializing in wholesale and representing an eclectic mix of cutting-edge luxury and contemporary designers with ready-to-wear and accessory collections.
Responsibilities
· Showroom maintenance daily
· Travel coordination for employees and arriving company guests, as necessary.
· Assist with administrative projects.
· Assist with Inventory, samples tracking and pricing of the collections
· Assist with invoicing and payments
· Administrative support with orders
· Perform clerical duties such as filing, photocopying, transcribing, faxing
· Serve as the point person for office manager duties including maintenance, mailing, supplies, equipment, bills, errands, shopping
· Organize the office and stock room layout and order stationery and equipment
· Plan in-house or off-site activities, like parties, celebrations, and conferences
· Assist with business card and company apparel orders
· Order and pick up lunch for buyers’ or client’s meetings
· Clean conference room and showroom before and after all meetings
Recommended Articles
Experience:
· High school or equivalent
· Microsoft Office: 4 years
· Customer Service: 1 year
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
· Proficiency in use of the Microsoft Office Suite, including Word, Excel, Power Point, and Outlook.
· Advanced interpersonal skills including the ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing with managers, supervisors, employees, and the public.
· Ability to utilize good judgment and work independently while recognizing the importance of working within established procedures and departmental requirements.
· Ability to independently problem-solve as well as become familiar with organizational structure to effectively handle and direct inquiries to the appropriate individual or resource.
· Strong organizational skills supporting the ability to multitask in simultaneously satisfying multiple demands.
To Apply: Please send your resume to julia.simon@edite.us, subject line Showroom Assistant Internship.