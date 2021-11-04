EDITE SHOWROOM IS HIRING A SHOWROOM ASSISTANT INTERN IN NYC (PAID INTERNSHIP)

EDITE showroom is a boutique fashion agency specializing in wholesale and representing an eclectic mix of cutting-edge luxury and contemporary designers with ready-to-wear and accessory collections.

Responsibilities

· Showroom maintenance daily

· Travel coordination for employees and arriving company guests, as necessary.

· Assist with administrative projects.

· Assist with Inventory, samples tracking and pricing of the collections

· Assist with invoicing and payments

· Administrative support with orders

· Perform clerical duties such as filing, photocopying, transcribing, faxing

· Serve as the point person for office manager duties including maintenance, mailing, supplies, equipment, bills, errands, shopping

· Organize the office and stock room layout and order stationery and equipment

· Plan in-house or off-site activities, like parties, celebrations, and conferences

· Assist with business card and company apparel orders

· Order and pick up lunch for buyers’ or client’s meetings

· Clean conference room and showroom before and after all meetings

Experience:



· High school or equivalent

· Microsoft Office: 4 years

· Customer Service: 1 year



Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

· Proficiency in use of the Microsoft Office Suite, including Word, Excel, Power Point, and Outlook.

· Advanced interpersonal skills including the ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing with managers, supervisors, employees, and the public.

· Ability to utilize good judgment and work independently while recognizing the importance of working within established procedures and departmental requirements.

· Ability to independently problem-solve as well as become familiar with organizational structure to effectively handle and direct inquiries to the appropriate individual or resource.

· Strong organizational skills supporting the ability to multitask in simultaneously satisfying multiple demands.



To Apply: Please send your resume to julia.simon@edite.us, subject line Showroom Assistant Internship.