Factory PR Is Seeking Winter / Spring '22 PR Interns In New York, NY

Factory PR is a preeminent communications agency with offices in New York and Los Angeles. We sit at the unique intersection of style and innovation, deeply rooted in both current culture and our twenty-year legacy.

We work with companies to create moments that will spark the brand transformation to cult status. Our strategies combine traditional and digital activities, including public relations, brand development, social media, content creation, and influencer and celebrity integration.

From an industry perspective, we’re the agency behind media-fueled launches and creative storytelling for a dynamic portfolio of clients, including ASOS, Henry Rose by Michelle Pfieffer, Kora Organics by Miranda Kerr, Ever/Body, Ourself, Rebag, Miansai, IKEA and many more

Factory PR seeks PR Interns for our Winter/Spring 2021 term which runs from January 10 through May 13. We are hiring for our Fashion, Beauty, Technology and Digital teams. The candidates should be tapped in culturally and have a genuine passion for the public relations. We’re looking for dedicated, motivated and passionate individuals who can multitask and work in a fast-paced environment and want to learn from a great team.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES



PR

● Organize and merchandise samples and client collections

● Traffic samples to publications and stylists

● Inventory maintenance

● Scan and lay out press clips in Photoshop

● Conduct competitive research in fashion and tech

● Compile and update media lists

● Update client reports

● Write PR pitches

● Handle press mailings

● Assist with model castings and fittings

● Plan and work events including parties, fashion shows and presentations

● Run errands

Social/Influencer (additional to above)

● Identify influencer/brand ambassador programs

● Identify key influencers, bloggers and online media in designated verticals

● Write compelling and engaging content

● Develop strategically led ideas for building brands via Social

● Compile weekly and monthly reporting and analytics

● Research trends, happenings, etc.

REQUIREMENTS

● Background of study in relevant field

● Will be able to earn school credit if needed

● Must be able to commit to full time (four or five days per week)

● Must participate in a PR 101 course taught by our directors; complete assignments

● Must have experience with Word, Excel, Powerpoint. Photoshop a plus



COMPENSATION

● This is an unpaid internship, however we do reimburse travel when interns are working in the office.

● Snacks, fun and cool office dogs included



Contact internships@factorypr.com