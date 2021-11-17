Must Read: Fashion's Role at COP26, the Fashion and Race Database Wants To Re-educate Fashion

A look from the Stella McCartney show during the Great Fashion For Climate Action in Glasgow. Photo: Peter Summers/Getty Images for BFC

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Fashion's role at COP26

"There has been a lot of talk this year about financial bigwigs finally coming to the COP table, but this is the first year that fashion had a meaningful, extended presence," writes Vanessa Friedman in a New York Times piece that highlights fashion's front-row seat at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Amid discussions surrounding resale and greenwashing, came important action, such as the creation of a new version of the United Nations Environment Program's fashion charter that has stronger commitments to halve carbon emissions by 2030. {The New York Times}

The Fashion and Race database wants to re-educate fashion

The Fashion and Race Database, an online library of diverse content and resources, wants to tell an inclusive story of fashion's history. To do so, the education platform is holding a fundraiser. Tommy Hilfiger and parent company PVH Corp. are among the corporate entities on board and are matching any contributions to the platform through the end of November. Tommy Hilfiger is also collaborating with the platform on a research study that examines the influences of Black American culture on the brand's signature styles and American sportswear. {WWD}

Brands are elevating the roles of influencers

The move from gifting to giving social media creators a salary is the latest trend for attracting new, young audiences. Brands have forged closer relationships with influencers by making them a part of their corporate teams. Kati Chitrakorn tracks this progression in a piece for Vogue Business, with added input from influencers like Alyssa Coscarelli, who have made the leap from freelance product promoters to full-time marketers. {Vogue Business)

