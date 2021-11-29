The Fashion Industry Remembers Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh meant a lot of things to a lot of people. Through his work at Off-White and Louis Vuitton, his many collaborations, his outreach and his prolific work outside of fashion, he was a creative force who touched many.

Abloh died on Sunday following a private battle with cancer, the news of his passing announced both on his personal Instagram account and by LVMH, parent company to Louis Vuitton, where he was most recently artistic director of menswear collections. (The luxury conglomerate had also recently acquired a majority stake in Off-White.) Many in the fashion industry began mourning the prolific creative online, sharing their memories and experience with Abloh publicly.

"I am lost for words," wrote Donatella Versace. "The world has lost a fashion superstar. An innovator. A creator for the history books. I am thinking of all your loved ones on this tragic day."

Kim Jones called Abloh "one of the kindest people you could meet," and remembered "many great [times] spent traveling the world and hanging out in hotel rooms working in the floor and going through Japanese magazines and laughing and talking about ideas."

"Virgil Abloh changed the fashion industry," said Edward Enninful. "Famously prolific, he always worked for a greater cause than his own illustrious career: to open the door to art and fashion for future generations, so that they — unlike himself — would grow up in a creative world with people to mirror themselves in."

From colleagues to collaborators to muses, see how the fashion industry is honoring the life and legacy of Abloh.

